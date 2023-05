Anupamaa upcoming story: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show has taken an unexpected turn in the show. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, that is, MaAn are separated from each other. Anuj chooses to live with Maaya and Choti Anu and refuses to come and meet Anupamaa. This breaks Anupamaa's heart and she decides to focus on her career. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Anu informing the Shahs about her USA tour. And thereupon, she will also hug Baa, getting emotional. And fans might get a MaAn scene finally. Also Read - Anupamaa May 13th upcoming twist: Fans are convinced Malti Devi aka Guru Maa is Anuj Kapadia’s birth mother after seeing the handkerchief connection

Anupamaa shares her happiness with the Shahs and Baa

Anupamaa is on cloud nine as Gurumaa accepts her as a student. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) with her dance story manages to impress and make Gurumaa emotional. However, Gurumaa (Apara Mehta) asks her to sign a contract of 3 years and move to the USA during which period, she will not be in touch with her family. Anupamaa, for the first time in her life, takes a decision all by herself and signs the contract papers. Later, when Baa calls her home to discuss Samar and Dimpy's wedding, Anupamaa shares her happy news with everyone. Baa asks her to take responsibility for Samar's wedding but Samar injects saying that a mother's dreams are also important. Baa then changes her tone and stance and says that years ago, she had stopped Anupamaa from going to the USA but she will not repeat it again. And it is then that she hugs Baa. Also Read - Anupamaa 12th May upcoming twist: Anu's dream to go to America comes true; will she be able to break through all the shackles this time?

Anupamaa and Anuj to have a face-off

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Dimpy getting a message, Samar informs that Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) will be attending the pooja with Maaya and Choti Anu. In the next episode, we will see Anuj and Anupamaa having the Cinderella moment yet again. Anuj will slip Anupamaa's sandals on her feet. They will have an eyelock. The upcoming episode promo is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to travel the USA with Bhairavi for 3 years; Anuj to attend Samar-Dimpy's wedding; netizens call the plot extremely boring

Netizens express disappointment

Netizens are not happy that Anupamaam hugged Baa. They took a dig at the makers saying that they wanted Anupamaa and Anuj ka sangam but they are are getting a different mahasangam altogether. Fans are also worried if Anupamaa and Anuj's face-off is a dream. Check out the tweets here:

I don’t know how many times I have watched the precap. I don’t know when #MaAn will be together, but this is hope. VC- @@jhallii_kudi #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia

pic.twitter.com/QVFVphmzNo — Ashapurna (@Ashapurna30) May 15, 2023

Vaise hi khush hone ke mauke kam milte hai ?? atleast aaj to ye sab rehne do#Anupamaa #maan https://t.co/M0Co0czz1V — Bhakti✨ (@bhakti_rathod19) May 15, 2023

#anupamaa #chavvipandey madam ji

Ye attention pane ke liye roje roje sm pe post karna thoda kaam karenge ...hmm ji hume pata hai aap show main gum ki tarah chipak Gaye hai .kahin Jane Wale nahin .so janbujkar fan ko trigger karna kripaya band kijiye ..plz? — priyadarshini sushreesangita (@PSushreesangita) May 15, 2023

Either it's a dream or another heart breaking moment for us.. But whatever it is, #Anupamaa solo stans got chance to bash #AnujKapadia more..#MaAn — AkshNav ❤ (@Sid_Ki_Naaz9) May 15, 2023

#Anupamaa ruined #AnujKapadia life just to see if she can mange the 'Give Your Life Second Chance' message

She failed and he got finished without any fault.

People like her should have a sign board 'Kripaya apna vaahan 1500 feet dur rakhe' — Proud SSRian (@IndianVirtues) May 15, 2023

#Anupamaa ji, yeh wahi Baa hain jisne tumhe 18 saal pehle uddne nahin diya tha

Agar isko gale laga sakti ho to #AnujKapadia jisne tumhe uncha uda ne ke liye zameen aasman ek kar diya wo 'Raste Ka Patthr' kaise ho gaya?

Aadhi zidagi chali gayi. Ab to ristey nibhana seekh lo. pic.twitter.com/hGBqgmJrMH — Proud SSRian (@IndianVirtues) May 15, 2023

Jst wtchng Savage Mode 4 SHAH#Anupamaa

•Givng bck 2 bck SAVAGE? rplies 2 Ex MIL who harrasd hr 26 yrs •Givng KILLER? look 2 ABUSER Ex hsbnd V Shah ☆aftr SAVAGE? rply 2 currnt hsbnd's fmly mmbr BB ☆FL settng exmpl hw 2 FACE ppl who abused u....? https://t.co/Qn6pNmPW9o pic.twitter.com/M6vkYXmtnX — naz khan (@MaAnvelouss2022) May 15, 2023

Will they show in episode on 20th may bhale serial me anniversary baad me ho but calculation ke hisaab se yeah 20th may ko aa jayega?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/JVPCoCLJnf — Dips...❤️...MaAn (@Maan_Dips) May 15, 2023

She just announced but looking at her facial expression and Baa ke gale laag ke khushiya manana, VS ke sath muskurate huye time bitana, shows Shah's are her lifeline kal tak attitude de rahi thi aaj phir lovey dovey she is so disgusting#Anupamaa https://t.co/wqqaG3SJm8 — Nimishi Tyagi (@NimishiTyagi) May 15, 2023

#Anupamaa forgot this is the same Baa who made the cheapest plan ever to stop her from going to US before 18 years.

BTW, it happened 17 years before MaAn wedding.

It's been a year to MaAn wedding. So, technically this show made a minor, pakhi elope and marry.

Jai Ho RS ka vision — Proud SSRian (@IndianVirtues) May 15, 2023

#Anupamaa Caring less for any damn storyline, sorry but the Shishya heart in me is so flooded with Gurumaa and Anu's equation trust me guys once your Guru holds your hands you will be safe even admist the tornado?more than #Maan I want Anu and Gurumaa's bond strictness-love?? — AnujVhippedKapadia (@AnujVhipped) May 15, 2023

shah family ka kuchha samaj hi nahi aati ek pal me achhe ek pal me bure aakhir maker in character dukhana kya chahate hai? jab bhi in logoko dekhti hu Anupama serial ko hi hate karne ko man karta hai aur pal pla ke badalte rup ko dekhkar ghusa aata hai #Anupamaa @ketswalawalkar — MaAn_meri_Aashiki_nikita (@MaAn_my_love) May 15, 2023

You guys don't believe me but mai sach bol rahi kal mujhe yahi.....same to same moment sapna mai aaya tha.....I love Anuj Kapadiya the most, I also love #MaAn too...believe me I am not crying ?❤️?

Aaj joi negativity mat karna please #AnujKapadia #MaAn #Anupamaa https://t.co/DssBF7D3ud — Cafe_Creation (@shre92333) May 15, 2023

POV

They loved Each other dearly during the college days but fate dint let them unite..????

How after 28 years fate made them meet again coz it wanted to reunite them 4ever??❤???#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia ?Tum hi hamari ho '#MaAn'zil my love?

???

?????? pic.twitter.com/9Cu0nN0cYg — ????? ℜ?????? (@reddyshree_) May 15, 2023

She has problem with 'Kapadia' identity, and she closed #AnujKapadia 'Qitaab', she must get rid off the load of mangalsutra and kumkum too.

She must divorce 'Raste Ka pathr' before flying to US.

Get lighter & fly higher.

Let him be at peace even in pain.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia https://t.co/QYh6pXK6hT — Proud SSRian (@IndianVirtues) May 15, 2023

Normal situation hoti toh Anuj & #Anupamaa ek-dusre ke gale lag kar kitna rote but aaj woh dono apna dard chupa kar happy hona pretend karenge.Soch kar hi mujhe rona aa raha hai. Makers kyun kar rahe ho aisa hamare #maan ke saath. Dono ne bahut dard saha hai full life but ab nahi https://t.co/9MNHzu2c0H — Anjali Agarwal (@Lovealways3186) May 15, 2023

In namaste America she got chance to go to USA bcoz of her dance talent but

That time baa told Vanraj to made Anupama pregnant so they can stop her from going to America that's how pakhi is born .

And her dreams of America got broken #Anupamaa

She knew this still loves baa — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) May 15, 2023

How and Why will they show the thing which anupama herself doesn't believe? The betrayal she always talked about that they hide her passport and nothing else.#Anupamaa — Tannu (@abner_678) May 15, 2023

#Anupamaa apne bacho se mile...I haven't any problem but I have an problem when she hugged baa like person who cursed her & her family, V who always try to insult Anuj. Anu bahut achi hai but indono se dur rahe woh bas yeh main chahti hoon. Ek din #maan reunion hoga but time take — Anjali Agarwal (@Lovealways3186) May 15, 2023

Drew for baa over all this month's, just makes no sense then. I really hope makers pls I don't want baa puran again.

PC seems like Pooja thing & MaAn Meeting it's either dream or we will have M from behind#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — MaAn (@MaAn37773430) May 15, 2023

Are you excited to watch Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia coming face-to-face again?