Anupamaa is now headed for a twist where she leaves for America. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is now finally free of her relationships with the Shahs and Kapadias. It will be shown that she leaves for the US with a work permit. The relationship of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa ended after he too tells her that she does not give priority to Choti Anu. The story will now take a leap of five years. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have a huge fight on how she has never given priority to her marriage. Fans are upset as the show degenerated to a mere saas bahu drama in the last few episodes.

Now, fans cannot control themselves seeing Anupamaa board the Thu Thu Thu Airlines. Yes, it is hilarious. Rajan Shahi and the entire team is known to say Thu Thu Thu to ward off the evil eye. However, seeing a foreign airline carrier being named like that is simply hilarious. Take a look at these reactions on social media...

DKP.. Are you for REAL???

THU THU THU AIRLINES ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

I just can't...............#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/6tStAFlqzI — ❤️❤️❤️ (@realadmirer3) December 18, 2023

If you ask cabin crew fr second serving of food, they thuuupify on u?? — ᎮᏒᎥᎩᏗᏁᏦᏗ ??☃️? (@priyank65601552) December 18, 2023

hw hard team would hv laughed at this set up....OMG>...i thnk noone noticed this except u??????? — Ani? (@PuneetA72940345) December 18, 2023

Imagine using their napkin with a Thu Thu Thu printed on it. And the announcement, Thu Thu Thu airlines mai aap ka swagat hai! ??? — Ashapurna ?✨ (@Ashapurna30) December 18, 2023

Hahahahahah THIS is real Obsession????? — aalu_lover (Pooh) (@aalu_lover) December 18, 2023

Hahahaha. Shahi is obsessed with thu thu thu ?????? — Shveta (@thesweet_soul) December 18, 2023

Aura Bhatnagar Badoni is going to enter the show as the grown-up Anu. Fans will miss the cute Asmi Deo immensely. They have slammed makers for misusing great talents like Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. The jodi of MaAn was adored by millions. Let us see if the makers redeem themselves after five long years.