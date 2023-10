Anupamaa upcoming big twist: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. The Rajan Shahi-produced TV show is going to take an interesting turn in the upcoming episodes. Anu's child Samar is going to die. Vanraj is going to blame Anuj for Samar's death. A new promo shared by the makers of Anupamaa reveals the upcoming twist. And Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's fans are unhappy. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa distances herself from Anuj?

In the new Anupamaa promo, we see Anu (Rupali Ganguly) in deep shock over Samar's death. She is seen hugging the photo frame of Samar and sitting on the couch. She gets flashes of Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) blaming Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) for Samar's death. A traumatised Anu cannot think straight. While Anuj tries to console her, Anupamaa tells him that his face reminds her of her son Samar. She then walks away from Anuj who is visibly shocked and pained by Anupamaa's behaviour. Also Read - Star Parivaar Awards 2023: Rupali Ganguly flaunts 5 trophies, pens cute notes for Pranali Rathod, Arjun Bijlani

Anuj Kapadia's fans ask makers to reunite Anupamaa and Vanraj; Rupali's fans react

Gaurav Khanna's fans are trending Anuj on social media. Gaurav has grabbed headlines in entertainment news too. Fans are upset with the makers making Anuj suffer all the time. So much so that some have asked them to reunite Anupamaa and Vanraj and send Anuj to America. Some have made a demand of getting a new lead for Anuj. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's fans have shared their opinions too. They are of the opinion that the show is about Anupamaa and Anuj is known for being Anu's husband. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Anuj and Anu's separation post Samar's death affect the Top TV show's TRPs?

Bring new fl for Anuj, reunite anuraj and end this show https://t.co/ln9EM9mHU2 — Tina (@Tina41894744) October 1, 2023

Forget Anuj just reunite V and A and be done with it. They are always together anyway — Sheetal (@sanjuuri43929) October 2, 2023

Actually more than blaming Anuj, what is upsetting is that she didn't blame Vanraj and in fact defended him.

She is actually too influenced by him even now and his words always impact her. — KavitaM (@MaAnFan7) October 2, 2023

We can totally understand Anu's feeling at losing a child. It was a tragic accident but why blame Anuj for it.

Didn't she risk her and her family's lives while getting justice for Dimpy?

Didn't she and Anuj fight with goondas when they were molesting her?

So how is Anuj wrong? — KavitaM (@MaAnFan7) October 2, 2023

I agree. Let's hope all is well and it plays out differently — KavitaM (@MaAnFan7) October 2, 2023

Low level thinking toh aapke fictional character ka hai gave a whole speech on how cheating can be forgiven ? — Tina (@Tina41894744) October 2, 2023

That only so according to her cheating can be forgiven na then she can forgive vanraj — Tina (@Tina41894744) October 2, 2023

Anupama fans think I don't know the show is about her. I know it's her show only. I want anuj character to end or go back to America. Woh toh kabhi lead tha hi nahi ? he was side character only what will change more https://t.co/bxM7ZSxJrb — Tina (@Tina41894744) October 2, 2023

Anuj always there for Anupama once he entered in her life and she always used him for her convenience selfish like shah hate that bhikhariiiiiiiii shah and hate you makers from the core I wish ur serial will shut down soon — Suchi Shah (@SuchiShah7) October 2, 2023

Okk till now I ws only joking nd kidding bt now seriously you guys!!! Kya krega Anupama ke sth rehkr btao mjhe?? jb Anuj ko support ki zrurt thi to madam "Aap pagal ho kya" kehkr Holi khelne chli gyi thi!!! Kbhi sth dia h Anuj ka aaj tkk?? — Xoxog_urlll (@xoxog_urlll) October 2, 2023

Yrr jis din anuj show chordega uss din m sbko party dega??? — Xoxog_urlll (@xoxog_urlll) October 2, 2023

I'm telling to end anuj's character. Anupama chal tha rahe https://t.co/DlF1snMM6R — Tina (@Tina41894744) October 2, 2023

And They really think ke Agar Anuj kisi aur ke sath pair hoga Toh usko zyada SS milega ?? How Funny ??? Bhai aisa hai..... chalo jaane do sachchai bardasht nahi hogi tum logo se ???#Anupamaa — Rupali_Fan Shruti (@rupsmyqueen) October 2, 2023

I was so excited about the Anuj Anupamaa and MD track! It would have been so interesting to see how their relation unfolds and we would have had a #MaAn centric track ??but that was cut short for this ☹️? #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #GauRup — sakshi (@sakshi92023774) October 2, 2023

Such a ridiculous track which only shows double standards of makers is bound to fail#Anupamaa @StarPlus

Please take a leap like Ghum if you guys are so desperately running out of ideas.

The Anuj MD track which we were looking forward to ended so tamely ?? https://t.co/4xcbZn1eKf — KavitaM (@MaAnFan7) October 2, 2023

Aap Anuj ko kehre ??? bhai chor do chor do bhyi?....

Phir Anuj ko show bhi chorne ke liye kedo hein ki nahi.... Omg ??? I can't ??#Anupamaa https://t.co/lTSFuTzGzC — ? (@Uski_hi_Meera) October 2, 2023

Mother losing child is most traumatising & painful & #Anupamaa will surely slip into depression/worst blame will b on Anuj?as much as I love #MaAn its going to b most distressing track but me dreading limelight/ss acha pita will get emotional/to villenify AK & seperate #MaAn? — jaz (@jaz03659759) October 2, 2023

MaAn fans are unhappy with the track

The reason why fans are upset is because Anupamaa and Anuj have been apart more than they have been together. The differences have left fans upset. They want to see Anupamaa and Anuj as a happily married couple but because Anu is very much embroiled in the Shah family and their issues, MaAn fans get limited content.

Watch this video of Anupamaa here:

On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly and team Anupamaa bagged multiple awards. Rupali won the best Patni, Maa and Jodi award with Gaurav. Team Anupamaa won the Best Parivaar award.