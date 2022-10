Fans of Anupamaa are now speculating if we will get to see Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) and Adhik romance in the Kapadia House. As we know, the couple have got married. Adhik has married her to get revenge from Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). The two will be thrown out of Shah House. Fans are now drawing parallels between the love story of Kinjal and Toshu with that of Pakhi and Adhik. There is some confusion on whether Pakhi is 17 or 21. Some are saying that the makers have maintained that she is 21. Many fans do not want MaAn to give shelter to PaDhik at their residence given how she has treated Anupamaa.

The marriage has also sparked off some funny tweets on social media. Fans can understand the exasperation of Anupamaa. Others feel that this marriage track is unrealistic as most girls do not behave like this...

If I remember AB & BB r given free stay in Kapadia Mansion until AB & BB r a little financially stable & find new ? 4 dem? I hope Xtra K's & Xtra Mehta's r temporary guests in KH..dey may wrk in AK group under #MaAn? bt dey shd move out of KH soon?#Anupamaa❤#AnujKapadia❤ — ????? ℜ???? ? (@reddyshree_) October 29, 2022

#anupamaa with long Bashan, did she not ask paadhik of their future plans, HSE, work, education etc where are they planning to stay? Wanted to see their reaction ? — Jay (@Jay03071980) October 29, 2022

#anupamaa Whose gonna gift Paadhik their honeymoon ticket? — Jay (@Jay03071980) October 29, 2022

Are yaar tum kya faltu ke honeymoon and Suhagrat and tweet Karte Rahte Ho thoda dignity Rakho yaar tagline per kuch bhi likhe jaa Rahe Ho ?#Anupamaa https://t.co/FuBAma0PGR — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) October 29, 2022

#anupamaa I just pray Paakhi has not permanently shifted to KM? and Adhik finally provides a roof on top of their heads, this Paakhi staying here wud cause more disruption in Anupamaas life? — Jay (@Jay03071980) October 29, 2022

Toshu and Adhik me koi difference nhi

Pakhi ka fate bhi kinjal jesa hi hoga

Adhik ki najar Anuj ki property me

Toshu saas ke tukde p palne wala pent house lalchi

Both are beggar

As a human Adhik> Toshu atleast he dont insult barkha like Toshu insulted #Anupamaa — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) October 29, 2022

Just a general koschen:

Since Padhik are married, will they celebrate their wedding night today??!! Can we expect some hot and cringe romance from their side?‍???#Anupamaa — Ssd? (@sr_dh2005) October 29, 2022

#anupamaa imagine paadhik romancing in front of Anupamaa ? Bb will instigate paakhi regarding CA u wait and watch, let it expenses, gifts, love etc Naya wala tamasha hogi? — Jay (@Jay03071980) October 29, 2022

Lol suhagraat decoration kaun karegi? Bb or Anupamaa or Anuj who believes this love story as his? — Jay (@Jay03071980) October 29, 2022

Anupamaa is now busy with her education. In the coming days, we have to see how Adhik (Adhik Mehta) and Pakhi manage their lives from now on. It seems Toshu (Ashish Mehrotra) will regret his actions and come on track.