Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is the most loved story on TRP charts. It has grabbed the top spot on the TRP charts since the show began. The simple story of a housewife and a mother got all the love. Soon, Anupamaa and Anuj's beautiful love story made a special place in everyone's heart. Anuj became the ideal husband for everyone.

The show is now the talk of the town ever since the new promo has released. In the promo, we see Samar death scene. Samar and Dimpy announce pregnancy and Anupamaa hugs them. She goes to bring surakhsha dhaga for Samar but before she could tie him the dhaga, he leaves with the male members of the house for a party.

Soon, they return but with Samar's dead body. Anupamaa gets shocked seeing her Samar. Dimpy, Pakhi, Baa and Kinjal break down seeing Samar. Later, Vanraj blames Anuj for Samar's death. This promo has left everyone shocked. People are sad with a beautiful character like Samar dying in the show.

Fans request the makers to cancel Samar's death track

Samar was very close to Anupamaa and her biggest support. His death scene is something fans do not wish to see. Another video of the show is going viral where Anupamaa is seen hugging her children, Toshu, Samar, Pakhi and choti Anu. This video is making everyone emotional.

Anupamaa is close to her kids and fans do not want Samar to die. In the comments section of the video, they are requesting the makers to delete this track and not to do this with Samar and Anupamaa. They want Samar to live.

One of the users wrote, “Dkp plz ya Samar ko maat aisa batao we can't imagine this ya. Maa ka ladla hy wo all time with Anupama. Kaise kar sakte ho aap log aisa aur wapas Anuj par blame MaAn separation ye ab hum fan's ko bardasht nahi hoga Maaya ke time bhi aapne yahi kiya tha only ignor to the MaAn fans' band kar do ye sab let MaAn be happy.”

Another user wrote, “Don't kill Samar yaar it's not fair Anupamaa jese show me aap festival time me bacche ko maar doge for no reason kill other char yaar.”

While this death track is the talk of the town, there is no confirmation whether Sagar Parekh aka Samar is leaving the show or not. It will be interesting to see if the makers listen to the fans or they have some another big twist.