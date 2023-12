Anupamaa fans are unhappy with the innumerable separations of Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. Now, she is headed to the US. In the new promo, we can see Sachin Tyagi who makes an entry into her life. We do not know what track the makers have planned but people are already liking the jodi. But people who watch both Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had mixed reactions. They wondered if Anupamaa remembered that she had met him in cross over episodes. Others said the age of Manish Goenka must be above 90 years of age. Take a look at the new promo of Anupamaa.. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - TRP Week 50: Dayaben drama affects Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupmaa (@anupamaa.star.plus)

The crossover of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have had varied reactions on it. Many feel it is pointless to talk about their age gap. In Real life, Rupali Ganguly is 46 while Sachin Tyagi is around 46-47. Moreover, fans feel that he has a good voice, and screen presence. He played the suave Manish Goenka on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqi drama does no good to TRPs of Salman Khan show

No offence to anyone but Anupamaa and Manish Goenka also look very good together. He has a beautiful voice for shyari’s. Ps. Kindly sit your A** down if you’re going to come at me with “age difference” crap. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/9xu7ZgHTEf — MA (@Mus1294) December 21, 2023

?? but sach mein goenka ji is the first human being to travel back in time . I mean from yrkkh he should be in his 90’s atleast late 80’s now …. But still looking like a wow ? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/mON04oKeEi — Vandana Venkatasubramanian (@VandanaVenkata3) December 21, 2023

But Acc to dkp he should be 90+ now — Deepti (@craziesayz) December 21, 2023

I am just wondering did dkp forgot that #Anupamaa attended abhir engagement and she had met goenkas — Resh (@Resh_ln) December 21, 2023

What will happen to the jodi of MaAn?

We have to see how MaAn rediscover one another after the leap. A number of actresses are in the fray to play the role of Anuj Kapadia's new lady love. Fans feel that Anupamaa needs to say sorry to him for being such a negligent wife and mother. Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni will play the role of grown-up Choti Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa twists: Anuj Kapadia's new lady love, Anu's life in America to take a new turn – Here's what to expect

A post of gratitude and love for #GauRup ♥️For me,you two are amazing people and talented actors?I am more than glad that it is the two of you who are #MaAn ♥️Because it was you two who made MaAn so special and loved???#RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/JEAYxqISl6 — AkinayKanatbek? (@tejzos_aki) December 21, 2023

Anupamaa fans feel if the makers bring back the focus on MaAn then the TRPs will improve shortly.