Anupamaa: Fans slam Sudhanshu Pandey for his 'closeness' with onscreen bahu Nidhi Shah in a dancing video; say, 'bhai bhai tere bete ki bahu hai ye kuch to sharam kar'

Popular soap opera Anupamaa, which is headlined by , has been topping the charts for a long time. While the show is garnering love from the audience for its relevant and believable plot, and Nidhi Shah, who portray the role of Vanraj (Anupamaa's husband) and Nidhi (Anupamaa's daughter-in-law) have grabbed the attention of the audience for a latest dancing, which is not for a good reason.

Actress Nidhi Shah had uploaded a video on Instagram, where she is shaking leg with Sudhanshu on the chartbuster track Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 featuring and and it seems that fans have not liked their closeness in the clip due to the onscreen relation of the duo. Fans trolled the duo as one user wrote, "bhaii bhaii tre bete ki bahu h ye kuch to sharam kr (sic)," while other commented, "Vanrajj shahh …tm to bahu ke sath bhi khel gye." Slamming Nidhi, a fan commented, "Are kuch to sarm kr lo..sasur hai wo (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Shah (@nidz_20)

Sudhanshu Pandey and all the cast members have been garnering praises for their acts in the show. In a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey said that the portrayal of Vanraj is probably one of the most difficult characters because it has never been the same. "He is going to get angry; he is going to make people upset and sometimes suddenly he will turn very vulnerable and then sometimes he'll be manipulative, sometimes he'll be very strong and will also take a stand for the family and for the women of the family. So, there are a lot of shades for this character. Although a bad image with the kind of layers that I've had, Vanraj is not very easy to play or maintain," said the star.