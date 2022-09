Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other celebs starrer TV show Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts this past week as well. However, there are a lot of other TV shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein and more shows that are out there to give tough competition to Anupamaa lately. In the Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show recently, we saw Anupamaa revealing the truth about Toshu's affair to Kinjal. Paritosh is outraged whereas Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) is heartbroken and so is Anu. And now, Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) is out there taking is revenge on Anupamaa. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: SHOCKING Twists planned by makers to beat Anupamaa at TRP chart

Anupamaa's latest episode update

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Paritosh reaching the Kapadia house. He is mad at Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and accuses her of destroying his life. Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) creates a scene at the Anupamaa's house and refuses to leave without Kinjal (Nidhi Shah). Anupamaa is heartbroken as Paritosh doesn't realise his mistake at all and instead accuses him of emotionally blackmailing Kinjal. Toshu hits back accusing Anupamaa of the same. Later, we see Paritosh damaging everything at the Kapadia house. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) loses his cool as Anupamaa is about to get hurt.

Fans appreciate Gaurav Khanna, Aashish Mehrotra and MaAn moments

Anupamaa is currently trending in the Entertainment News section. So, in the latest episode of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and starrer TV show, fans saw high voltage drama happening. Fans are bowled over by Gaurav Khanna's performance as Anuj when he threatens Toshu. On the other hand, they are quite impressed with Aashish Mehrotra's performance too. And the feather on the cap in tonight's episode of Anupamaa is the subtle MaAn moment that fans had been deprived of in the last couple of weeks. Fans are very happy with the episode.

Check fan reactions to Anupamaa's latest episode here:

What's a power couple?

Two individuals who can show their fiercest side to the world, fight as a unit and melt only into eachother's arms in their sleeping chamber.#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/0pr0DvRN1s — ????? (@OneHappyInsaan) September 27, 2022

That nahi " Jawuga Part " What An Performance Take A Bow Aashish You Deserved all the appreciation Jo Ashish performance de raha hai #Anupamaa's mein Kitne ML lead Actor Aapne pure carrier Mein Nahin De paate usko Jyada SS Do @ketswalawalkar and with RGM To they killed ?? — Niki _I Am Waiting For You Sushant (@Sushant_niki) September 27, 2022

actors.@MehrotraAashish take a bow for the way you portrayed almost a borderline Psychotic Toshu in episode & precap is applause worthy. Also I don't see anyone else performing Toshu character with these ease #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — MaAn (@MaAn37773430) September 27, 2022

Seeti maar episode!! @iamgauravkhanna @TheRupali you r absofrekinglutely brilliant!! The master of your craft! Absolutely THE BEST for a reason??@MehrotraAashish you’re awesome in every single scene ?

Dialogues, acting, execution everything was top notch today?♾ #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/cyvZAMOcNA — Muskaan (@smile45879124) September 27, 2022

If Rupali deserve all the award for her performance then Aashish Deserve best actor award Bec After RGM he is bestest performer of this show From beginning and is track me be it toshu Exposed Track aor last 2 days drunk boy scene he is just nailed it drunk person ki #Anupamaa — Niki _I Am Waiting For You Sushant (@Sushant_niki) September 27, 2022

Aaj pad gayi dil ko thandak

?? Hockey stick wala #AnujKapadia?

Chotusa #MaAn angst?

Them making it up before it stretched ❤️ Isi kehte hai BeLeNcE (in d episode) #Anupamaa — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) September 27, 2022

After watching today episode, I feel makers know that when we get #maan content too much then we take them granted. So, now they give #maan content but after test ur patience & when we get..WE VALUE IT.#anupamaa https://t.co/OBsVPgUzne — Anjali Agarwal (@Lovealways3186) September 27, 2022

What a wonderful episode? #MaAn ?My babies are so special?And baby Anu took over my whole heart when she brought Anuj the medicine.She was such a small and defenseless child at that moment ? And how she hugged him and felt this relief?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/2wx3tOMBr1 — Kanatbekova_Aika93 (@Kanatbekova_Aki) September 27, 2022

Now in the upcoming week on Anupamaa, we will see Paritosh, still not mending his ways. He will curse Anupamaa that she will be separated from Choti Anu and face the similar pain as he did when she separated him from his child and his wife. The drama is just going to get intense.