Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows that has managed to grab audiences' attention with its gripping storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no one unturned in adding various twists and turns in their upcoming episode. The latest episode of Anupamaa has left MaAn fans surprised. Well, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have finally reunited after a year and they seemed to be a bit hesitant. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti refuses to accept Anuj Kapadia's justification; Will Anu leave him all alone by choosing Yashdeep?

Check out an Anupamaa video below:

Don't tell me u'll also not see this ?

He knows all too well that she suffered from screaming by her ex-husband

So whyyy ?!!

Bcz he loves her !

What kind of love is that ?

still thinking about himself and he'll stay like this .. I'm shocked how he changed like this #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/oExxPoHbbN — ☾⋆ (@eeessoe) February 12, 2024

Anuj is quite heartbroken with Anupamaa and confesses that he still loves her. He kept asking her where was she for all these years. He even compared Anu and Aadhya. He said that Choti Anu who is now Aadhya has gone on Anupamaa. Moreover, Anuj even screamed at Anu and this scene has left fans upset. Some of the fans are not happy with Anuj comparing Anu and Aadhya, while others feel bad seeing Anuj heartbroken. These fans have blamed Anupamaa for Anuj's condition. Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna cold war turn into the end of Anuj Kapadia’s character in the show?

Here's how fans reacted

You have been royally messed up my #MaAn babies.. all thanks to your makers. That's another thing that both of you wronged, anuj is given a bit more clarity than you maari Annudi.. anywho.. #Anupamaa

Ps. My pov, ignore if any1 disagrees??#MaAnTogetherForever — RupaliSheth (@rupali_sheth3) February 13, 2024

DKP I don't find this settings right??????? you could have put Anuj/Shru in this middle and not #Anupamaa like she's the one coming between Anuj and Shruti, this is the reason you are making her blame herself for what's no fault of hers????????#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/8oLlH3HWas — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) February 13, 2024

Two cents on today's EP Damn what an EP it was the intensity was so damn intriguing.

Ok whatever u guys had while writing the EP pls continue having it

Especially the scene where we actually have Anuj Anu & Shru & revelation happened. That scene was#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — MaAn (@MaAn37773430) February 13, 2024

In the temple scene #anupamaa stated that she never wants to remarry coz she has her existence shattered once if she does she will shatter it again! After walking away from anuj, she shunned herself from all the world to run away from her existence pic.twitter.com/N9rFpXmUbY — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) February 12, 2024

One user wrote, 'I actually Love how Anuj didn't let go of #Anupamaa's saree upon seeing Shruti, he still held on to it even tighter than before. This shows he has nothing to hide & that's his true feelings which Shruti unfortunately had to witness in a very cruel way, that too on her special day.' While another one wrote, 'This poor man..just wants to know why she walked out on them...her answer..her beggege was making them unhappy...beggege more important than CA and Anuj'. Third user wrote, 'You have been royally messed up my #MaAn babies.. all thanks to your makers. That's another thing that both of you wronged, anuj is given a bit more clarity than you maari Annudi.. anywho.. #AnupamaaPs. My pov, ignore if any1 disagrees'.

The promo of Anupamaa shows Shruti, who is Anuj’s finance getting to know everything on her birthday. Anuj leaves because he has a meeting to attend and Shruti is shocked to see him with Anupamaa. What will happen next?