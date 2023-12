Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is probably seeing the worst phase. The show which used to be on no.1 in the TRP charts for almost three years has suddenly witnessed a major drop. Even the makers seem clueless of why none of the recent tracks are working in their favour. Be it Samar's death track, Malti Devi's entry or Dimpi-Tapish love angle, audience are unable to connect with any of the recent stories. We list down below four reasons of what may not be working for the Rajan Shahi's show.

Samar's death track

Viewers have vehemently expressed their displeasure over Samar's death track. Even we don't know what the makers were thinking when they zeroed down on this track. They may have thought that post Samar's demise, the story will revolve around how Anupamaa is coping with grief as a mother. However just like the viewers even we think that it was a wrong move. The fact that Samar was the only child of Anupamaa who loved her truly, audience didn't like the makers audacity to kill such an important character. Also Read - Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna's ex-costar arrested for allegedly killing a person in UP

Anuj-Anupamaa's boring love story

Yes, the love story of Maan aka Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Aunj (Gaurav Khanna) has become nonexistent. Once considered as USP of the show, Maan's love story at present is looking very clueless. Seems that makers don't have any idea how to take this love story forward. Anuj and Anupamaa hardly have any screen space when it comes to romantic scene or lighthearted moments. Going by the recent promo, it also looks like that Maan will once again separate. Time will tell if the separation track works in or against the show. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Paras Kalnawat, Ritvik Arora: Actors whose relationship with Rajan Shahi went kaput due to toxic work culture

Anupamaa needs to evolve as a character.

Anupamaa was once the most loved character of the television world. But the way her character has been shaping up in no time Anupamma can become the most annoying character. Most of the problems in Anupamaa's life is because of her own habit of interfering and worrying about each and everyone's life except her own. She doesn't calls spade a spade and often puts herself in situations which she can easily avoid.

New perspective for the show

Makers definitely need to think how they can add a fresh story or perspective to the show which can help them win back their audience. The show has always been about Anupamaa but it's high time that either the story needs to focus on different characters or Anupamaa should be presented in a completely different avatar.