Anupamaa fans do trends daily like most fans of all top shows. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans have mixed reactions to the new promo of Anupamaa. Two days back, rumours spread that Gaurav Khanna was going to exit the show. But that does not seem to be so. It seems Anuj Kapadia will meet with an accident that will leave him paralyzed. This will leave Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) all alone to face the family like Barkha, Adhik and the lot. Fans are very upset as the duo had just got married. The presence of Choti Anu had brought positive vibes on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

But some fans are not only upset but also feel that there is an ulterior motive behind the same. They feel the makers deliberately want the whole focus to be on Rupali Ganguly only, which is why Gaurav Khanna's role has been cut. This is not the first time that TV viewers have raised such complaints on makers. Those who are on Twitter will know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans complain about this quite often. Check out some of the reactions on this matter of Gaurav Khanna being paralyzed.

Its not shocking actually Have seen her various tweets from bb13 times which were actually very disturbing So kind of expected for her to be like this in her real life#anupamaa https://t.co/W5kPM5bJ2P — Isha (@Isha14003905) July 30, 2022

Show revolves around #RupaliGanguly and she is very close to Rajan Shahi. Ranjan listens to her many times. Many actors are not happy with increasing politics on sets of #Anupamaa thus #ParasKalnawat was terminated because of Rupali. — Khabri ? (@real_khabri_1) July 30, 2022

Yeh lo ji kar lo baat..Anuj ko dialogues and SS na dene ki ninja tecnic ab Devi ji Anupamaa sab sambhalegi bussiness bhi and ghar bhi and Anuj aise hi prop ki tarah use hoga..Slow clap for makers..Kahan gaye woh positivity wale namoone ? #Anupamaa https://t.co/JvoIVpGpRG — ❤Madhu ❤ (@RajputMadhuri71) July 30, 2022

Just a question to all #Anupamaa fans...kya change aaya iski life me...pehle Vanraj ki sewa ki ab Anuj ki karrhi hai...Vanraj galat Anuj shi...but Anupamaa to ghoom phirkr ek ideal patni hi Bani rhi na...no businesswomen, no influencer or powerful personality kuch bhi — Kshitiz?? (@Kshitiz89689354) July 30, 2022

Pahla twit jisne mujhe ? Di sach bolu #Anupamaa show n twitter,makers ka behavior, gandi politics behind the scene started feeling y I started watching this show 4 #MaAn after so many yr,main tou show dekhti hi nahi thi,I reject this same show saw Anu insult promo in 1st yr show — sweety agarwal (@sweety_a21) July 30, 2022

DKP ke paise bach gaye festivals dikhane ke ab toh wo Anuj ko night suit mein aur #Anupamaa ko puraani sooti saari mein dikhayenge, aur set wahi andhera aur manhusiyat se bhara hua. — Isha (@Isha56789) July 30, 2022

Yes, makers got that @iamgauravkhanna's exit will hit TRP hard so they paralyzed him just to show #Anupamaa 's lone fight & her pain. Because RG wants all screen space, attention, sympathy, awards, fame, praises, and everything.#AnujKapadia's populairty became a threat for RG. — Proud SSRian (@IndianVirtues) July 30, 2022

The exit of Paras Kalnawat from the show has created doubts in the mind of viewers. This is not the first time an actor's contract has been terminated like this. But people were quite attached to Samar, which was the best child of Anupamaa. However, the shock element might boost the TRPs that have hit a plateau of late.