Anupamaa has made Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia the star he is today and he deserves it. The man has come a long way and was longing for this success ever since he started his journey. And now finally he has got what he deserves. However for quite some time now there have been reports that Gaurav is not happy with his character and he might even quit the show. While the MAan is extremely upset and worried about this latest development. And now finally Gaurav has come out to speak about the conjectures of him quitting ng the show.

Gaurav Khanna reveals if his character dies in Anupamaa or NOT

In an interaction with Indian Express, the actor was asked if his character will die as in a few episodes there is a hint of Anuj losing his life and Anupamaa too is worried if she will lose him. When asked about the same, he said, " All I can say for now is that I am fully committed to Anupamaa and Star Plus. I have full faith in Rajan Shahi’s vision. I don’t know what lies ahead in the track. So, I would want the audiences to wait and watch.". Well, the actor too created the suspense but we are sure that the makers won't lose Anuj right now as he the heart of the show and his exit will definitely affect the TRP big time.

While Anupamaa show is in news since yesterday due to Paras Kalnawat's termination after he signed the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rajan Shahi terminated his service with immediate effect and Paras too is glad that his service is over as he called the contract a' nightmare'. (Also read: Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat aka Rupali Ganguly's onscreen son exposes the dark side of working on the show ) Paras in his interactions has revealed how he expressed the makers of being unhappy by standing in the background in the 20 pages dialogues of other actors, later he did what is best for him.