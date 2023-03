Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is touted to be the best on Indian Television currently. It has been at the number one position on the TRP charts for the longest time. Fans love every detail about Anupamaa, especially her chemistry with Anuj Kapadia. Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupamaa while Gaurav Khanna essays the role of Anuj Kapadia. He marked an entry mid-way in the show and became a favourite of all. Gaurav Khanna's acting chops have impressed many and women swoon over his Anuj Kapadia look. He has achieved new fame and success through Anupamaa. In his recent interview, Gaurav Khanna got candid about the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows with the worst saas aka mother-in-law [View Pics]

talks about success and more

To News18, Gaurav Khanna called Anupamaa show as a 'steroid injection'. He revealed that he used to act the same and put in the same amount of effort as an actor but now it feels good that people call him a 'very good actor'. He shared that nobody gets anything out of luck and ahead of time. It is his time now. The star was quoted saying, "I think it's like the steroid injection. Till now, people were liking my characters but then comes a show like Anupamaa, a character like Anuj Kapadia and suddenly you are there (points towards the sky). Sometimes I feel very humbled when people come to me and say, 'you are a fantastic actor, you are such a natural actor'."

How Gaurav Khanna transformed into Anuj Kapadia

How Gaurav Khanna transformed into Anuj Kapadia

In the interview, he also revealed how he transformed himself to play the role. Since Anuj Kapadia is older than his real self, Gaurav Khanna had to put on a little weight to look the part. He revealed that he put on almost 4 to 5 kilos and it was his mom's suggestion that he should wear glasses. Earlier, he was skeptical whether he will be able to do it but he proved that he is among the finest actors in town.

Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa are together known as MaAn. Currently there is an entry of third person in the show - Maya. MaAn fans simply want Maya to leave their favourites alone.