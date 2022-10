Anupamaa TV show is among the most favourite shows currently. Rupali Ganguly, Anuj Kapadia and Gaurav Khanna are making sure to keep their audiences thoroughly entertained. The storyline has now moved from Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's marriage to Adhik and Pakhi's wedding. The two of them had a secret wedding and shocked the members of Shah and Kapadia families. Of course, there were many drastic reactions from Anupama, Anuj and Vanraj. Going by the Twitter reactions, one can derive that MaAn fans totally loved how Anuj Kapadia handled the situation. On the other hand, there was a scene of Vanraj Kapadia leaving the house that was not liked by the fans.

Anupamaa fans have drastic reactions

Fans of the show Anupamaa cringed over the scene that had Vanraj walking with the bags to throw her stuff out of the house and the background had lights flickering to add the drama. Check out the tweets below:

Bas mujhe bhi yhi bolna tha padhik ko shut the f**k up ?‍♀️?‍♀️ This P is worst ? I can feel u #Anujkapadia ? #Anupamaa was like whatever today ? kya horaha h ye sab ?? she knows P like us ? pic.twitter.com/zhtIPu4KNS — sakshi gupta (@sakshi__goel) October 30, 2022

Mr Shah, you reap what you sow ??‍♀️ Anuj’s anger and Kavya’s questions were on point as usual. #DKP how dare you draw comparison between #MaAn n #Padhik love story? There’s not an ounce of similarity. #MaAn love story is worship worthy so don’t you even dare! #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/VicMrtoVz4 — MA (@Mus1294) October 30, 2022

SHUT UP!

SHUT THE ….. UP!

ZIP IT! ???@ketswalawalkar: Tandav BGM, camera shaking, horror lights & ghostly screams cannot do what ACTORS can… that is, ACT! Your HERO should try it out, sometimes. The bar is too high, hard to ignore!#AnujKapadia#GauravKhanna #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/GArPM4p9hu — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) October 30, 2022

So much melodrama in V scenes but seriously when an actor can’t act, no amount of flicking lights n BGM will save him. It must be daunting for him to be surrounded by powerhouse performers like RG n GK. Sorry but not sorry for saying this @ketswalawalkar ??‍♀️ #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/yzQo2t7cRy — MA (@Mus1294) October 30, 2022

#anupamaa FD : Talking about light flickering, V expression & BGM.. Me thinking : When V threw the two bags they were closed but when Adhik when out the clothes were scattered, who opened the suitcase ??#anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/PSPOLZB97V — Pia (@piabalh) October 30, 2022

