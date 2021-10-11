Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the most loved show on Indian television. The show is getting all the love from the audience and the show tops the TRP charts every week. Gaurav Khanna entered the show recently as Anuj Kapadia and he is being loved for his performance. The entry of Anuj in Anupamaa's life also helped the show get record-breaking TRPs. Anuj has helped Anupamaa grow and stand strong against Vanraj-Kavya. While we all have seen Anuj and Vanraj's hatred on-screen, that is not the same on-screen. Yes, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey bond well off-screen. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Gaurav Khanna spoke about his off-screen bond with Sudhanshu Pandey. Also Read - Gaurav Khanna opens up on the love showered on Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa as a couple and the excellent TRPs of the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Gaurav said, "Sudhanshu is a very senior person. He has been a model in the 90s. I remember when we all were in school and used to look up to him because he was one of the top models in India at that time. And he being one of them, all the guys from my time we all used to look up to him. So it was very lovely working with him and he is a fun-loving and chilled-out guy. He plays Vanraj very well and I feel apt for the role. He does justice to his role and that is why I feel Anupamaa and Anuj look better because when the negative character of the show does well automatically the positive character is being loved. I feel it is the right balance and all the cast members of the show are nice." Also Read - Should Anupamaa follow Anuj Kapadia's advice? Gaurav Khanna reveals his personal opinion [Exclusive]

The actor also spoke about the high TRPs the show is getting. "In today's times when other big shows and reality shows are on, we are maintaining the TRP and viewership. It is commendable and I feel our writing is very strong. Our writers, directors, creatives are really good at their job. When you have a good team then performing well becomes easier. It is like when all the players in the team play well, the team eventually wins. " Also Read - Anupamaa: Should Anupamaa listen to Anuj Kapadia's advice and leave Vanraj Shah's house? Vote Now