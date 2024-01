Anupamaa starring Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. After a slump in the previous couple of weeks, Anupamaa is back on the Top, ruling the TRP charts as always. And the makers bring in new twists and turns every day on Anupamaa to keep the audience hooked. Right now, Anupamaa and Anuj are both in America. They have been pining for each other secretly in their hearts. And netizens have reacted to the latest episode of the show...

Gaurav Khanna wins hearts as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa which the fans watched on the OTT app, they saw Anuj and Anupamaa meeting each other. Yashdeep organised a meeting but it went awry after Anu and Anuj came face to face. Anu is about to fall but Anuj helps her. Anuj and Anupamaa hold hands. Anu leaves her hand but Anuj is not ready to let go. The pain and anguish and the longing for Anu are well portrayed by Gaurav Khanna in the upcoming episode, feel fans. They have shared screenshots and even video clips online. Check out the same below... Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly talks about fulfilling MaAn fans' wishes as Anu and Anuj meet in America

Netizens laud Rupali Ganguly for making fans understand the characters and character arc of Choti Anu

In Anupamaa, we have seen Anu leaving Kapadia Mansion, Anuj and Choti Anu as the latter felt she did not love her enough. Choti has been traumatized because of the accident. She starts hating Anupamaa and also suffers from anxiety and panic attacks. Choti Anu aka Aadhya also warns Anuj from meeting Anupamaa ever in her life. And now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Aadhya yet again warning Anuj about meeting Anu. Because of this, Choti Anu is getting a lot of hate online. Rupali Ganguly discussed the same on her Instagram live. She talked about children's reactions. Rupali talked about how teenagers are emotionally driven and say a lot of things to their parents. It is not because they do not love their parents but because they are hurt. Fans loved this point of view and thanked her. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Aadya warns Anu to not re enter in Anuj and her life; netizens call her ‘Maya ki vamp beti’

Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj dreaming about dancing with Anu.