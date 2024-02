By now everyone knows Anupamaa. The TV show headlined by Rupali Ganguly has achieved immense fame. It has been at the top of TRP charts for ages now. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna plays a pivotal role in the show. He essays the role of Anuj Kapadia. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry is nothing short of fire and fans love when the two share the screen space. They were married before the show took a leap, however, they are now divorced. Call it the game of destiny, Anu and Anuj are now in America and have come face-to-face again. In a recent episode, we saw that Anu and Anuj met at a restaurant but they aren't alone. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly makes MaAn fans feel the heartbreak with her pitch-perfect expressions as Shruti introduces Anuj as her fiance [Check Reactions]

In the episode, we see that Shruti introduced Anuj as her fiancé. Yes, they are engaged and are going to marry soon. Yashdeep has become a good friend of Anupamaa. However, Anu and Anuj are meant for each other. While Rupali Ganguly is getting praised for her performance of a heartbroken soul, Gaurav Khanna too is trending on social media. Gaurav Khanna as well as Anuj Kapadia are the top trends on X (formerly known as Twitter) as all the fans of the show are showering love on his performance. From simple nuance of blinking his eye as if having a conversation with eyes. One of the comments read, "I cheered THIS #AnujKapadia today. He wants to be able to ask a few questions irrespective of whether they'll be answered OR not @iamgauravkhanna thank you, a reel naturalism to Anuj."

What will happen in Anupamaa next? Anu has reportedly agreed to meet Anuj Kapadia as he wants to ask a few questions to her. Will they be able to sort out their differences and get back together? If so, what happens to Aadhya? Anu and Anuj's daughter Aadhya does not want them to get together at any cost. How will she react to MaAn's reunion?