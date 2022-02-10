Anupamaa starring , , and has been ruling the TRP charts. Gaurav entered the show a few months ago as Anuj Kapadia who is Anupamaa’s college friend and he is in love with her. Everyone is loving the chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav, and fans of the actors have given a hashtag to the onscreen jodi, #MaAn. Recently, Gaurav opened up about the romance that is being showcased in the show. He stated that the romance that the audience gets to see in Anupamaa is mature. Also Read - Vanraj from Anupamaa to Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 5 popular Hindi TV shows that 'whitewashed' negative characters and left fans angry

While talking to India Forums about the ongoing track, Gaurav stated, "This is a part and parcel of an actor's life, the character and the story moves from one place to other in TV, and similarly, there have been ups and downs in the whole story forward since Anuj's entry, and personally speaking, I would say there is a lot of mature romance and very very different sort of romance on-screen. I have done a lot of romance on TV shows but the way we treat romance in this show is very different and something new and I feel that's what people like because it's nothing what they've seen off late and not the run of the mill kind of romance."

"It is mature and something you can sit and watch with the whole family and I feel that is the USP of the show that the story is very believable and at times, there are ups and downs because it is an entertaining show and there would be things which will be out of the box but the core of the story is very believable and that's what I think works for the show," the actor further added.

Well, currently in the show, Anuj has given all the properties and business to Malvika. He has nothing left in his hands, but Anupamaa is standing by his side. It will be interesting to see where this twist will take the story forward.