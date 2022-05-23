Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj opens up on how the Rupali Ganguly show has impacted his career, 'I am thankful for...'

Anupamaa is right now one of the most popular and loved daily shows on television. The current track is being loved by audiences. Ever since the new entry of aka Anuj Kapadia, the show has been hitting the TRP charts and how. While Gaurav is also thankful for a show like Anupamaa that revamped his career and is extremely thankful to audiences for accepting him. While the show is winning hearts and his chemistry with Anupamaa is being admired, Gaurav Khanna gets candid about how this show impacted his career.

In conversation with India Forums he said, " As an actor, I am very happy that Rajan gave me a chance. More than that, the viewers have accepted it, so yes, I am also thankful to the viewers and they accepted the character and beautifully pushed the character because it all comes to the numbers on Thursday and Friday"

Further talking about being a part of a progressive show like Anupamaa he said," This is the new generation we are catering to, and these people will be society right. It is nice to be a part of a show that expresses change, we are not taking sides, we are going ahead with the story, showing the change in the character’s life, and showing the circumstances and nuances, of what a person takes from it is a person’s sensibility".

In the show, we witness the love of Anupamaa and Anuj. For one week the show airs MAan's wedding festivities and finally, Anuj and Anupamaa are married in the show and fans cannot contain their excitement to see their chemistry as husband and wife. Indeed they look adorable and how. Talking about what will happen next in the show. Anuj said that Anupamaa is going to receive her first big surprise from Anuj and fans will be happy with this track. Well, we definitely can't wait! Agree?