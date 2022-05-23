Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj opens up on how the Rupali Ganguly show has impacted his career, 'I am thankful for...'

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia gets emotional and talks about how this show has revamped his drowning career in television. Right now Gaurav's character Anuj is the most loved character on the Indian television.