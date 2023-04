MaAn fans are all over. Rajan Shah's show Anupamaa has managed to touch everyone's hearts with its emotional storyline. It revolved around woman empowerment and Anupamaa fighting for her right to be happy. She divorced her cheating husband Vanraj and found love in Anuj Kapadia. However, Anupamaa and Anuj's marriage is in trouble right now. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia respectively. MaAn fans are upset because they are separated and want them to unite asap. Though they may be separated in the show, off-screen Rupali and Gaurav are best of friends. In fact at Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash, the entire star cast of Anupamaa had a blast. Now, here a news about Rupali and Gaurav's first meeting. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's grand birthday bash; Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa cast attend the celebration [Watch Video]

As reported by Telly Chakkar, when Rupali Ganguly first met Gaurav Khanna, she laughingly said that he looks someone of her son's age. Gaurav Khanna revealed that they still laugh about it. No matter the age gap, their chemistry is just commendable. Rupali Ganguly recently turned 46 while Gaurav Khanna is 41 years old. But they make for such a lovely on-screen couple. Their chemistry is just too good to be true. Gaurav Khanna als admired Rupali Ganguly's hardwork and mentioned that she deserves all the fun and excitement when at her birthday bash. He also said that he is glad to work with someone with whom his wavelength matched.

At Rupali Ganguly's birth celebrations, he also spoke about his chemistry with Rupali and said that if two stars work sensibly, the chemistry turns out best. He stated that he is lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Rupali in India's number one TV show Anupamaa. He also spoke about his character Anuj who is little broken and sad in the show as of now but he said that in real life, he is not at all like that.

Now, let's see what happens further in Anupamaa. Anuj is going to realise that he made a mistake by pinning all the blame on Anupamaa for Choti Anu's exit. He may try to reconcile but it will be too late. Plus, Vanraj and Maya will do their best to keep Anuj and Anupamaa away from each other.