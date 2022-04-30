and 's chemistry in Anupamaa is a hit. The actress plays the lead role of Anu while the actor is her lover Anuj Kapadia. Now, these two are going to get married on the show. Well, not just their on-screen chemistry, fans are also in love with their off-screen chemistry. Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly often shared videos and pictures from the sets that go instantly viral as MaAn fans cannot stop gushing over the two. Recently, Gaurav Khanna shared a picture with Rupali Ganguly and even revealed what she is busy doing in between shots. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui fans trend ‘MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN’ as they hoot for his victory – see tweets

In the caption, Gaurav Khanna shared about Rupali's obsession with her phone. The picture has a blurred Rupali Ganguly being busy checking something on her phone while he is taking the selfie. His caption reads, 'So wat can @rupaliganguly be doing all the time between shots with her most prized possession… her phone …i cudnt solve this mystery .. can u guys." A lot of fans dropped comments stating that she might be replying to all of their sweet messages. Someone also commented that she must be messaging her husband. Check out his post below: Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Anu confesses her love for Anuj; Vanraj steals the engagement ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

Talking about the show Anupamaa, the current track is all about Anuj and Anu's wedding. Their engagement is supposed to take place, however, Baa and Vanraj are doing their best to stop the wedding from happening. Vanraj has even stopped the engagement ring. As the engagement process goes on, Anupamaa will confess her love for Anuj in front of everyone. She will also call Baa a bully. Earlier, Gaurav Khanna had shared a picture on social media with Rupali Ganguly and invited all to be a part of their engagement. Also Read - Rahul Mahajan, Karan Mehra and more TV actors who made headlines for physically abusing their partners