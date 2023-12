Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the attention. The show has always been on the top of TRP charts but now the ratings have fallen. Hence, the makers introduced a big leap and we saw Anupamaa reaching America for work. The post leap story has started and Anupamaa reached America to work at a restaurant named The Gujarat Plate. However, she finds out that the restaurant in closed. Anupamaa tries to contact Devika who had given her USA's work permit and air tickets. However, she isn't able to contact her. Anupamaa cries as she thinks of how will she manage in the country without anything. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Top 6 funniest things fans have spotted in the top running TV show

A few goons keep an eye on her and take away her purse at night. Anupamaa struggles to save her purse which also has her documents and passport. Anupamaa struggles and cries as she feels unsafe. She sleeps on the road itself. However, in the latest episode, what grabs attention is Anuj's dashing entry.

Anuj Kapadia's dashing entry wins hearts

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia makes a dashing entry post leap. Fans had been waiting for his entry in the show post leap. Anuj is also in America and he is shown entering on a bike. It is a classy red Suzuki Intruder bike and fans cannot take their eyes off him. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu loses passport after being robbed in America; Mr Goenka or Anuj Kapadia - who will turn her saviour?

They are all praise for his dashing looks in all black outfit. The way he removes his sunglasses and gets off the bike is so stylish. Gaurav Khanna wins hearts every time with his entries in the show. Anuj Kapadia is trending on social media and Gaurav Khanna's drool worthy looks has our hearts. Gaurav aka Anuj is looking five years younger post leap.

Fans cannot take their eyes off Anuj

One of the users on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "Damn #AnujKapadia entry like a star and man, does my Man look. I love that haircut on him. What is after every leap he comes with a fresh cut, fresh attitude and just loads of hotness."

Damn #AnujKapadia entry like a star and man, does my Man look ???

I love that haircut on him. What is after every leap he comes with a fresh cut, fresh attitude and just loads of hotness pic.twitter.com/kF41FfPvml — Mani (@Monster5390) December 23, 2023

Another user wrote, "And the king is here. Kya hero ne entry mari, dil khush kar diya. #AnujKapadia , kya lag raha hai banda! He’s looking 5 years younger. He said 5 years se yaha business kar raha hun. May be he had started a new business in US and KE is with someone else. #Anupamaa"

And the king is here. Kya hero ne entry mari, dil khush kar diya. #AnujKapadia , kya lag raha hai banda! He’s looking 5 years younger. ? He said 5 years se yaha business kar raha hun. May be he had started a new business in US and KE is with someone else.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/hwHdtO8kjh — Ashapurna ?✨ (@Ashapurna30) December 23, 2023

The Golden Boy Is Here! Anuj was actually feeling Anupamaa's presence but was shrugging off the feelings, who wouldn't how can Anu be in US? Now let the real MaAn Journey begin, without toxicity and negativity, we are here for MaAn! We Die Here!#AnujKapadia #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ssbGfd5n7X — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) December 23, 2023

50 u r kidding us right ???

U damn look half of it ???#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/eT1SviFi7B — Suma (@Suma_VM) December 23, 2023

What an entry Of The Golden Boy!!! Anuj Kapadia The Golden Boy! The Golden Boy With The Attitude. I've Always wanted An Attitudinal Anuj Kapadia and I got one. DKP keep his attitude Like This, It suit him.#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/fl6tM3Bikx — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) December 23, 2023

Just another episode to tell his 'purpose' in the show #Anupamaa- Anuj, #AnujKapadia... The name taken & the love spoken about, even before they were done with establishing her ordeals. The one who comes to give a hope & make her journey even interesting!#GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/6W4b85VQjn — ?????️ (@OneHappyInsaan) December 23, 2023

Uff uff uff ???

Our hottie kapadia ji is back??thu thu thu ?

Miss you loads kapadia ji ? 4 din se aap nazar n aaye,aapko dekhne ke liye aankhe taras gai❤️it is obvious to trend today ?

Love you Gk sir??@iamgauravkhanna #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/hDJDaq8DAQ — gk_ki_pankha (@GkPankha) December 23, 2023

One glimpse and he is trending ?? Hero for a reason suddenly a dull episode become interesting, our sunshine is back with his signature attitude @iamgauravkhanna kya entry maari hai episode mein bhi aur trending list mein bhi #AnujKapadia#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/xLpCaa2MBP — Isha (@Isha56789) December 23, 2023

Ohh so finally THE ANUJ KAPADIA is here???? What an entry..Uff uff uff??

His OG BG?? Ohh bhai this agnst look & attitude..uff?

He sense her presence..my babies??❤️‍?

dil hai ki maanta nahi BG?

I am loving it???

DKP ab dhyaan rakhjo?#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia#MaAn pic.twitter.com/jodqRS8WF0 — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) December 23, 2023

he needs to sit in one corner and contemplate on what he’s done by posting this picture ?? I mean Sir Is SERVING SO HARD LIKE SO FUCKING HARDDD The Dil, Jigar, Jaan Of The Show ?❤‍? Anuj Kapadia ❤‍?? welcome back ?#AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/kzadjCgTau — • ?? • (@dhruvi022) December 23, 2023

Log age ki baat kar rahe the... Makers ne kyaa look diya yeah to reverse chala gaya ????#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/XABJQiilqW — Dr_Dip (@MaanDips19) December 23, 2023

Well, we are in love with this new Anuj Kapadia. In the latest episode, we also see Anupamaa in the same place where Anuj comes. She is seen sleeping on the streets. It will be interesting to see Anupamaa and Anuj's first meeting post leap. As per reports, the makers have also planned the entry of Anuj's love interest.

New entries in Anupamaa

Reports say, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached to play Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's love interest post leap. Apart from her, Sukirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul have also been approached. We might also see Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar Princy Prajapati post leap. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Sachin Tyagi met Anupamaa in the flight recently and motivated her.

Recently, we saw child artist, Trishaan entered the show as Dimpy and Samar's son, Ansh. Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others.