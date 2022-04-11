Anupamaa's and make for one of the most loved on-screen couples in the TV industry. They play Anupamaa and Anuj in the TRP Topper TV show Anupamaa. Gans ship them as MaAn. A couple of days ago, Rupali Ganguly celebrated her birthday. And for her special day, the actress had made a special request to her fans. And guess what? Gaurav Khanna turned it into a reality. It sure will melt all the MaAn shippers' hearts. Also Read - Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, Alia Bhatt’s onscreen father from 2 States passes away; Hansal Mehta and others mourn

For the unversed, the actress who is a huge animal lover had requested her fans to adopt a stray instead of sending her gifts. Rupali reasoned that they don't have to take the strays home but just feed them and give them water. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress said that she has a dream of opening an animal shelter. And if her fans would do this bit for her, she would inch closer to her dream and it would be the best birthday gift for her. Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna acted on it, truly. He donated a whopping 300 kgs of dog food for all the stray of Film City. Gaurav donated the same at an NGO, it seems. Rupali captioned the post saying, "Thank u for 300 Kgs of dog food for the filmcity bachchas," and tagged Gaurav in the post. Check it out below:



Gaurav had penned a heartfelt note for Rupali on her birthday. "Happy birthday @rupaliganguly. One of the best humans i have worked with and a phenomenal co actor.. may all ur wishes come true and u be blessed always .. happy birthday rupali ji," he captioned the post.

Rupali's fans also fulfilled her request. The actress had come live and connected with her fans. She got emotional and was overwhelmed by the response she received after the request.