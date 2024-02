Anupamaa: While Bollywood has certainly evolved largely when it comes to intimate scenes, television certainly has a long way to go. Till today, romance in TV shows is limited to eye staring and passionately hugging each other. However, did you know there was once a show starring Gaurav Khanna, aka Anuj, which grabbed many eyebrows due to its steamy scenes? These scenes involved none other than Gaurav Khanna and Kritika Kamra from the show Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. In fact, Gaurav himself opened up about performing intimate scenes with Kritika on screen. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals why the show holds a special place in her life

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Viewers upset as an angry Anuj compares Anu and Aadhya; fans say 'No freaking way'

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna's steamy scenes with Kritika Kamra once shocked the viewers

Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta aired in the year 2017 and was a finite series of 52 episodes. In the show, Kritika Kamra played the character of Chandrakanta, while Gaurav Khanna essayed the role of Prince Virendra Singh. As both characters were romantically paired with each other on screen, Gaurav and Kritika had frequent romantic scenes. However, a few of the scenes were quite steamy and intimate as per the television audience's perspective. When these specific scenes were aired on television, they also raised many eyebrows. Gaurav, in fact, in one of his earlier interviews, stated that he and Kritika were aware that they needed to perform some intimate scenes on screen, and they were quite professional about it too. In the same interview, Gaurav stated that he is aware that his on-screen chemistry with Kritika is one of the major highlights of the show. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj's obsessive behaviour scares Anu; Shruti manipulates Aadhya

Trending Now

Check out Gaurav Khanna and Kritika Kamra's pictures from Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta

Check out this video of TV actresses who were approached for the role of Anupama below:

Apart from Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta and Anupamaa, Gaurav has been part of many iconic television shows like Laal Ishq, Tere Bin, Bhabhi and others. He has been happily married to Swaragini actress Akanksha Chamola. The duo were speculated to be embracing parenthood last year, but the couple refuted the rumours, stating they were completely baseless.

Talking about Gaurav Khanna, his character Anuj is currently torn between his daughter Aadhya and ex-wife Anu. He wants to reunite with Anu but knows that in order to do so, he would have to let go of Aadhya, which he certainly doesn't want.