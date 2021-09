Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia gets a thumbs up; fans say, 'In love with this man already' — read tweets

Anupamaa has seen the entry of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia. After a long wait, we are seeing the a new male lead with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). The two have met a college reunion. Gaurav Khanna is a rich businessman on the show and he is still single. It seems he has never forgotten his first love Anupamaa. In the first episode, we saw them dancing and she tells him that he is a really bad dancer. When the promo was unveiled, people had a lot of doubts. Some even commented that Gaurav Khanna looked way younger than Rupali Ganguly to be her lover. But people have loved him from day one. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Trending TV News today: Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40; Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Oho Anuj is in love with #Anupamaa since college and he is still single ?? pic.twitter.com/qJCV78k7rE — Suvi (@IamnotSuvi) September 3, 2021

"mausam adhoore ishq ka jo pehle se sard tha, ab aur bhi gehra hogaya jo seene mein dard tha." ? AHHH! I'M SO EXCITED FOR THEIR STORY ??❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/JbCUGMydrn — pαlαĸ (@wannabecurious9) September 3, 2021

No offense anupamaa can I have him instead please like he was in love with her for freaking 26 years and didn't even think of loving someone else we need to protect him fam✋❤❤❤? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/chFPW6n1Na — Sign of times ? (@Nocturnalusers) September 3, 2021

It amazing to see my TL suddenly blasting with clips of Gaurav Khanna.He deserves it.I liked him since he debuted in Kumkum, then Love Ne Mila Di Jodi Mein he was super HOT ?

Now I feel like #Anupamaa dekhlu.

Though I’ve never seen an episode & don’t know the context of the show pic.twitter.com/siEltxG9GF — W̲A̲Z̲ ❤️ (@WazihaNSonchita) September 3, 2021

Anupamaa's track will see how Anuj and she become friends. He also bails out the Shah family in this period knowing how they are suffering. Troubles will erupt in the marriage of Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) due to Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna REVEALS how he's preparing for his look as Anuj Kapadia in the Rupali Ganguly starrer