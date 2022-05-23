Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows. In the current track, we can see Apupamaa aka getting married to Anuj Kapadia aka . Rupali took to Instagram to share a video in which they can be seen dancing in their wedding outfits to the tunes of Morni Banke. They are grooving pretty well and we can also see Gaurav lifting her up. Her caption read, “MaAn Day ka ye toh MaAn week chal raha hai ?? @gauravkhannaofficial What do you say ? With our favorite karawalis (Marathis please explain ?) Devika and ❤️ @ektasaraiyamehta @jaswirkaur Mere bhai ka choreographed kiya hua gaana ? @vijayganguly Thank you for shooting this @kedaraashish.” Have a look at her video below: Also Read - Sonu Sood reveals THIS KHAN to be his 3 am friend in Bollywood – any guesses? [Exclusive Video]

MaAn fans are obviously overjoyed and are reacting on the video. Wrote a user, "Haayyyeeee, cute very cute.. Happy #MaAn Day ❤️❤️❤️???" Another comment read, "No words." Many others are reacting with heart and fire emojis. Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Ye to kamaal hi ho gya ?????? — Ayushi Jindal (@jindal_ayushi) May 23, 2022

Incredible.. HPY #MaAn DAY. I'm literally so touched by this cute and sweet couple. They fulfil all our wishes, whatever we may ask for. We wanted to see him #AnujKapadia lifting her #Anupamaa in his arms as a RASM. And lo here it is. We FD Love you ❤️ @iamgauravkhanna @TheRupali https://t.co/CTHqWgWVYu — Neena (@Neena_Nayer20) May 23, 2022

Their signature "dekho tho" pose and GK running away in the last from the reel are back ?♥️ Goofballs ?♥️#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/IASBdS0HUQ — Poo | #MaAn ke Baarati | ♥️ | (@DeewaniLadki01) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with India Forums, Gaurav Khanna opened upon being a part of the show. He said, "This is the new generation we are catering to, and these people will be society right. It is nice to be a part of a show that expresses change, we are not taking sides, we are going ahead with the story, showing the change in the character's life, and showing the circumstances and nuances, of what a person takes from it is a person's sensibility."