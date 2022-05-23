Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna lifts Rupali Ganguly up as they groove in their wedding outfits; ‘Very cute,’ say MaAn fans [Watch Video]

In Anupamaa's current track, we can see Apupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly getting married to Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna. Rupali took to Instagram to share a video in which they can be seen dancing in their wedding outfits.