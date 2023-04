Anupamaa is the TOP ruling TV show in the country right now. The Rajan Shahi produced TV show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead alongside an ensemble cast. The recent big twist in Anupamaam left everyone in shock. Anuj Kapadia left Anu when Choti Anu, their daughter was taken away by Maya. The sudden change in Anuj's character was quite baffling for everyone. Fans had a mixed reaction when Anuj left Anupamaa and the Kapadia house. Fans online have been trolling the show and the characters as well. In a recent media interaction, Anupamaa actor Gaurav opened up about Anuj and Anupamaa getting hate. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupama's all new avatar and lifestyle to leave everyone shocked

Gaurav Khanna reacts to hate of Anuj and Anupamaa

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola attended the grand Iftaar party hosted by Rajan Shahi and the team of Director's Kut Productions. The teams of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Anupamaa were also a part of the Iftaari celebrations. Media were present at the grand celebrations. Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna was asked by the media about the audience being angry with Anuj and Anupamaa. The actor asked fans to not be mad at Anuj if they were angry at Anupamaa and vice versa.

Gaurav Khanna said that Anu and Anuj are not different. They are MaAn. Gaurav reasons that there might be differences between two people and their opinions might not match sometimes but that does not mean that they should stop liking either character. "Agar aap asli MaAn fan hai," and if they still love them as a couple, they cannot hate one and love another as Anuj and Anupamaa are one entity.

Anupamaa big twist:

Meanwhile, in the latest episodes of Anupamaa, we have seen Anu (Rupali Ganguly) standing back on her feet after losing everything all of a sudden. Anupamaa and Anuj are now going to have a face-off with each other soon. In the upcoming episode, we will see Choti Anu asking Anuj about meeting Anupamaa. Anuj, on the other hand, is planning to leave Anu as he told Kanta before. Will Anuj really go through with it? Anuj, upon returning will see Anupamaa at the dance academy. He will turn emotional. How will MaAn meeting go? Stay tuned as we bring all entertainment updates about Anupamaa to you.