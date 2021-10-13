Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa has been the most loved TV show. A few months back there have been rumours that things are not well between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. There were rumours that two groups were formed on the sets. Rupali with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne, while the other side has Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosle. Gaurav Khanna who recently entered the show as Anuj Kapadia spoke about these rumours in an interview with Spotboye. He said that he doesn't think anything is wrong between Rupali and Sudhanshu and these are basically just rumours. He shared that Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly would be able to address this better because he can't say anything on their behalf. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: MAJOR TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Gaurav said that they all are like a family and there are so many BTS pictures and videos of the team which shows the bond between them is so pure. He also shared that they play cricket, eat food together, have fun on sets and he doesn't feel that way. The entry of Anuj in Anupamaa's life also helped the show get record-breaking TRPs. Anuj has helped Anupamaa grow and stand strong against Vanraj-Kavya. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. People have started calling them #MaAn and are in love with their chemistry. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia has opened up about the love being showered on Anuj and Anupamaa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

He said, "I would say it is Rajan Shahi's magic because everything about the story is in his head. He never shares the story with us. I just know the story of the next 2-3 episodes and that is the same with all the actors. So everything is just his magic and he just these things out at the right time and that's what people love about his shows. He connects with the audience at the right point and at the right time. I think Anuj was the need of the hour. Not just Anupamaa, I think in no other shows across platforms there is a character like Anuj. Anuj is the perfect guy, he is the perfect character everybody wants in their irrespective of whether you are Anupamaa or not. Everybody would love to have someone like Anuj in their lives. He is the perfect man. I feel Anuj is the mouthpiece of the audience for Anupamaa. Whatever the audience wants Anupamaa to do, Anuj makes her do that or at least tries to make her do it. That's why I feel Anuj is an extension of the audience. Hence he is getting so much love from the audience. Within a month, this character has left a mark and I am really happy portraying Anuj. " Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia talks about his offscreen bond with Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj; says, 'Have always looked up to him' [EXCLUSIVE]