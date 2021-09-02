The new entry in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. Gaurav Khanna is entering the show as Anuj Kapadia. He will be an old admirer of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) on the show. They will meet at a college reunion and we have to see if a new love interest comes into Anupamaa's life. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Gaurav Khanna has expressed his excitement on joining the show. He said that he had been waiting for several years to work with Rajan Shahi. Gaurav said that whenever he used to meet Rajan Shahi at award functions, they used to discuss about working together. Also Read - 5 MAJOR reasons why Anuj Kapadia is entering Anupamaa's life

Gaurav also revealed that there was a show also once, which Rajan Shahi was directing, of which Gaurav was part of but unfortunately, he was moved to another show on the same channel, and he couldn't get a chance to work with Rajan Shahi. "This time, I think my stars got aligned and I got a call from his production house for the role of Anuj. Rajan sir really wanted me to do this role, "he added. Gaurav will be seen as Rupali Ganguly's school friend. However, Gaurav looks much younger than Rupali and hence he is trying hard to look fit and gain weight. Gaurav shared he that didn't get much time to prepare for the role. But to suit the role, he has reduced his working-out time. He also said his character will be in good shape but not in the best shape. He is also trying to gain weight on the face to get a mature look.

"I haven't watched the show but my family is a fan of Anupamaa and they are really excited about my entry. My mom is the happiest and she keeps on asking me about the storyline. My mom has predicted the future of my character too on the show, "he added.