Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa will soon see a new entry of Anuj Kapadia. The makers released a promo where Anupamaa's Bapuji is seen talking about Anuj Kapadia who is going to enter the show. However, the makers haven't shown his face who would be playing Anuj Kapadia. Now, as per reports in ETimes, Anuj Kapadia is Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's college friend. It is Chandragupta Maurya actor Gaurav Khanna who will be playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show. The source close to ETimes said that Gaurav Khanna is all set to make the entry in the show. The actor has been prepping up for the role for quite some time now.

The source also informed that Gaurav is working closely with the makers to finalise his look. Gaurav will start shooting for the show in a few days and his track will be on air by next week. He is excited about being a part of Anupamaa. Earlier, a lot of names like Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharad Malhotra among others were being considered for the role. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Ronit Roy had earlier denied being a part of the show. He tweeted out saying, "Off late, the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I'm not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly."

Earlier, there were reports of Sharad Kelkar being approached for a role in Anupamaa. The actor who was last seen in The Family Man 2 had then cleared that these are just rumours and he won't be a part of Anupamaa.