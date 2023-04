It is not easy to keep the audience entertained all the time. But it is the dramatic twists and turns that make the show and the story worthwhile for the fans. Sometimes to bring some interesting twist to the otherwise stagnant storyline, the makers bring in changes in the characters which the audience cannot handle. And given the boom of online fandom, the fans are quick to praise or slam now. Well, we had conducted a poll with a select few TV shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya and asked y'all which of the TV shows and the twist do you find most cringe-worthy. And it's time to bring out the results.

Kundali Bhagya

Recently, Baseer Bob, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad entered the show as Shaurya, Rajveer and Palki. plays Shaurya and Rajveer's mother. Fans did not find Shraddha old enough to be their mother. About 5 percent of the fans found Kundali Bhagya cringe-worthy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) picking Abhinav (Jay Soni) to settle down with over Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) did not go down well with fans. And now, with the latest twist surrounding Abhir's operation, fans are wondering if the makers will bring AbhiRa together. About 18 per cent of the audience voted that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is making them cringe.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh and starrer is going to take an interesting turn. In the last couple of days, we saw Bhavani Kaku supporting Sai and asking Virat to get back with her and divorce Pakhi. The sudden change in Bhavani Kaku has been shocking for fans. Anyway, some fans want to see Sai with Dr Satya. And it seems they are going to get married leaving Virat heartbroken. About 33 per cent of fans found Bhavani Kaku's behaviour and that twist cringe-worthy.

Anupamaa

A whopping 44 per cent of the fans voted for Anupamaa saying that the , starrer TV show is making them cringe. Well, Anuj has left Anupamaa's side. The woman he loved for 26 years without any conditions. Fans were appalled by Anuj's behaviour. Check poll results here:

