It is not easy to make a show. But it's not that the audience will accept everything either. Content is truly a king these days and in case, the audience is not served with proper twists and turns that adds drama and flavour while also making sense, they won't mince their words to bash the makers or the characters or the show. Such as been the case for almost every show in the country. Today, we are here with 4 most popular TV shows in the country - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya and - asking y'all which TV show is making y'all cringe the most. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh shares cutest BTS throwback on the occasion of Ram Navami featuring Savi and Vinu [Watch]

Anupamaa

The shocking twist in Anuj Kapadia's character has not gone down well with the audience. , however, is portraying his role to perfection. Anuj walks out of Kapadia's house leaving Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) alone. He says that he feels suffocated with Anupamaa whom he loved unconditionally for 26 years. Now, he will tell Anupamaa's mother to tell her that Anuj's chapter is closed for her. This is getting bizarre. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twists: Preeta returns to her city; Will she remember everything?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has married Abhinav (Jay Soni) and they are raising Abhir together. Abhir is Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) child. Akshara has kept Abhi'r truth hidden from everyone. Things are going to get complicated as Abhimanyu will have to perform Abhir's surgery. Will he learn about Abhir's truth finally? On the other hand, Akshara moving on with Abhinav has left fans disappointed. Also Read - TRP Report Week 12: Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's acting chops keep Anupamaa on top, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips [Check TOP 7 shows]

Kundali Bhagya

Well, the time leap is understandable. Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Bob and Sana Sayyad have entered the show. However, fans have noted that doesn't look mother to grown-up kids at all. Moreover, fans have been used to seeing Shraddha with either , Manir Joura or . With the entry of as Karan, fans are quite upset.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Lastly, we have Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma and starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show is a TOP TV show. However, the twists and turns have ruined the shows' couple for fans. A lot of people have started shipping Sai and Satya. Elsewhere, Bhavani Kaku is encouraging Virat to divorce Pakhi and bring back Sai. Bhavani Kaku was against Sai Since the beginning. The change in her character is quite shocking.

Vote for the TV show whose storyline doesn't sit well with y'all here:

Well, all the shows mentioned above have seen a dip in the TRPs. What do you think could be the reason? Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more such polls and TV updates.