The good tracks of some soaps have helped boost TV viewing in the past two years. Shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are doing rather well. Here are the top spoilers of the show..

Anupamaa

In the episode of Anupamaa, we saw that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) shames Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) for spending time with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She says we do not have any relation anymore so do not think about me. Vanraj is still upset. He says he cannot move on with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) as he thought he would in life. In the coming episode, we will see that Vanraj and Anuj will drunk and dance till they are thrown out of the place. In his drunk state, Anuj tells Vanraj that he is in love with Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) come home with the baby Aarohi. The child survives even though she has a tough pregnancy. Now, the time has come for Sirat to be part of the Asian championships. She declines as her baby is very small. We have to see how Kartik encourages her. We also saw a moment between Akshu and the baby girl on the show. The track of Sirat and Kartik has progressed rather fast.

Imlie

In the coming episode, we will see that Adi (Gashmeer Mahajani) is thrilled to have Imlie back home. Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) asks Adi what the police is doing at their home. He says that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) is coming home and everything is all right.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that Ashwini is worried about what is happening between Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh). Sai leaves Chavan House with her stuff. On the road, she rushes to help a kid and falls into a ditch.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

We will see that Priya arrives for her wedding wondering about her looks in Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Ram (Nakuul Mehta) dances with his friends and develops chest pain. This causes him immense stress.