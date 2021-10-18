TV shows have been a source of respite in this lockdown. Shows are also enjoying huge TRPs. Here is a lowdown of the upcoming tracks on the top five shows ruling on Indian TV.... Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's last song revealed, Munmun Dutta's shocking confession of sexual abuse and more

Anupamaa

We will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) dresses up in a lehenga for the dandiya. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will see the letter sent by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and feel very jealous. Samar (Paras Kalnawat) has already beaten up Rohan who comes to take revenge. He quietly enters the Shah household and tries to attack Anupamaa. It will be Anuj who will save her from the attack. This whole drama will make Baa (Alpana Buch) lose his cool on Nandini. She will blame Nandini for what is happening in the house. Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Bigg Boss 15 fails to get love from the audience; Anupamaa keeps ruling the chart

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) will return to the Chavan Niwas. Ashwini will make a new rule for Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai. They cannot stay together in the same room. She creates space on advise of Dr. Anjali. Virat asks Sai if she wants to return to Gadchiroli but she refuses. Sai feels drowsy at the spot where she met with the accident. Virat saves her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We have seen that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a leap of eight years. Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) makes up her mind to tell Akshara that she is not her real mom. Both the sisters Akshara and Aarohi have a good bond. Akshara will find out that Sirat is not her biological mother. This will cause friction in their relationships. We are waiting for the entry of the older cast.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see that Nandini thinks that she has 15 days to break up the marriage of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). Ram decides to burn the pre-nuptial agreement. He says if this marriage breaks no one will ask for money. The grihapravesh of Priya happens. We will see love and concern blooming in them.

Imlie

We will see that Imlie tries to find out about the pen drive which is with Adi. On the show, Pranav has apologized to his wife, Rupali.