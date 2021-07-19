Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more - Check out the twists and turns to look forward to this week in Top 5 TV shows

Television has given us enough respite in this pandemic. Shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are getting tremendous viewership. Take a look at the main spoilers... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in your favourite shows this week

Anupamaa

On Anupamaa, we will see that the cafe does not get any visitors. This leaves them very frustrated. We will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) says that let the family members only come as customers. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) starts yelling saying that this won't work. Baa (Alpana Buch) tells her to shut up. Before this, we saw that Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) did not behave well with Anu yet again. Nandini tries to explain things to her but she is in no mood to listen. They do not understand how to explain things.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see that people of Chavan home will be upset that Sai (Ayesha Singh) is not home as yet. Virat tells everyone that she has gone away with Rs 50,000. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) takes this opportunity and says that Sai has fled with money from the house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Ranvir (Karan Kundrra) and Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) dance together. He faints. She takes him to the hospital. There the doctor tells her that he does not have much time. He explains about lead poisoning. Sirat gets a huge shock.

Imlie

We have seen that Anu is very upset seeing how Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) is upset with how Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) betrayed her. She will be one of the judges of the best bahu. She says the participants have to make a non-Indian dish.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

On the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali we will see that Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar) finally decides to confess her love to Raghav.