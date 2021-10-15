From Devika trying her best to play Cupid for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Then, Sai and Virat come closer after the fatal accident. Here is a lowdown of the top spoilers... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohsin Khan wraps up Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot; Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna on rift between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey and more

Anupamaa

On the show Anupamaa, we will see that a number of women turn up for the cooking competition. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will encourage the women with a speech. Later, we will see her dancing with Kinjal, Nandini and Anuj on Dil Bole Hadippa as the event is a success. On the other hand, Devika (Jaswir Kaur) and GK make plans on how to get Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa closer. Devika says Vanraj is selfish and Anu deserves a loving and caring husband. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna REACTS to rumours of rift between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans were happy to see some scenes of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) in the last episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the coming episode, he will tell Sai that he is happy to hear her voice. We will see that Sai starts talking and Virat is very happy about the same. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly - Gaurav Khanna dance their hearts out on a Shah Rukh Khan song while on plane; air hostess' reaction is EPIC – watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see that they discover that Mukesh has mixed drugs in Sirat's drink. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) will be keeping fast for Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and vice versa. He tells her the whole country is watching and she needs to do it for India.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see that Akki has gone missing. People will ask if he wants to marry Shivi or not. Priya says he will. Ram is also confused about the same.

Imlie

We will see that Imlie faces issue with the idol of Maa Durga. In the mean time, Adi is locked up by the smugglers. Malini decides to ruin Imlie and Adi's evening aarti.