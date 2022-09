This week is going to be extra special for your fave TV shows as makers are leaving no stones unturned in making drastic twists and turn in the upcoming episodes. High voltage drama will be seen in various TV shows that will leave audiences hooked to the screens. From Anupamaa, Imlie, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows will bring major twists and turns in their upcoming shows that will help them sustain on the TRP charts. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more Top TV shows; check upcoming episodes big twists

Anupamaa: Toshu will get his girlfriend to the Shah house

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Toshu will get his girlfriend to the Shah house. On the other hand, Vanraj and Baa will try their level best to get back Kinjal home with them. But, Kinjal refuses to go to the Shah house along with Toshu. Meanwhile, Toshu will threaten to ruin Anupamaa's happiness and will decide to take revenge on her by snatching Choti Anu from her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans STUNNED by Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj and Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu's performances; appreciate subtle MaAn moments [View Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat will get to know that Savi is his daughter

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai's entry into Virat's life will change all the necessary equations. Pakhi will betray Virat and gets Sai to the Chavan house. After Sai's arrival, a new fight between Virat and his family will take place. Virat will soon get to know that Savi is his own daughter. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: SHOCKING Twists planned by makers to beat Anupamaa at TRP chart

Imlie: Cheeni betrays Imlie

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Cheeni will come in front of Imlie. On the other hand, Imlie will get to know that Cheeni is dating Atharva and she will get disheartened.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara to part ways?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a huge misunderstanding will take place between Akshara and Abhimanyu. The two will decide to take divorce and get separated. While Akshara plans to focus on her career, Abhimanyu feels lonely.

Banni Chow Home Delivery: Bunny and Arjun's closeness creates problem in Yuvan's life

In the upcoming episode of Banni Chow Home Delivery, Bunny will get close to Arjun and the two will be left alone. Their closeness will create problems in Yuvan's life.