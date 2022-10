Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more popular television shows have always managed to grab the audiences attention with their unique storyline and plot. The makers have left no stones unturned in making their TV shows rank on top of the TRP charts. These popular TV shows are running successfully for years now. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie has won millions of hearts with their on-point dramas. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Sajid Khan joining Bigg Boss 16, Rrahul Sudhir rumoured to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

The makers are all set to leave netizens shocked and surprised during Diwali week. Yes, you read that right! Fans of TV shows including Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie will witness high voltage drama during Diwali week. A close source informed Bollywoodlife.com, that the writers of these TV shows are working hard on the script that will leave everyone numb. Well, these TV shows will be facing severe competition from OTT shows. There are several reality shows that has kept viewers hooked. These reality shows will give tough competition to other TV shows. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rumours of Rrahul Sudhir entering Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt starrer surface amidst ongoing flak; fans react [View tweets]

Both the makers and the entire team of these shows are working hard towards creating dhamakedaar episodes during the entire Diwali week. Like every year, these TV shows have always showcased shocking episodes during festivities. Audiences will get stunned with the dhamakedaar episodes and spoilers. What are your thoughts on this? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj slaps Toshu as he plans to snatch Choti Anu from Anupama; netizens call him 'best father'