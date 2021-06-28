Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie – here's a round-up of the exciting spoilers of your favourite shows today

The pandemic has increased TV consumption like anything. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie are some of the shows with staggering TRPs. Here is a look at what we can expect in the future.... Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Parth Samthaan, Rupali Ganguly – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Anupamaa

In the past few days, we have been seeing how Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has been complaining to Kinjal about how it is tough to manage both home and work. Kinjal does her work half-heartedly. This leads to Baa saying some unsavoury stuff to her. Kinjal gets upset. In the coming days, we will see that Kinjal's mom Rakhi Dave (Tassnim Sheikh) gets upset with Baa and Bapuji. This leads to a huge fight between the members. Will Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) manage the salvage the situation once again. As we know, the finances in the house are strained as Vanraj does not have his high-paying job any more. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh or Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya - whose saree look won you over this week? Vote Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

It seems Sai (Ayesha Singh) is all set for her dance performance on annual day. She is going to dance with her friend, Ajinkya. The Chavan family also gets an invitation to the function. Sayi (Ayesha Singh) says she will make sure that they attend the party. Ashwini supports her but Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) and Ninad fight with her. In the mean time, Virat (Neil Bhatt) is rather jealous of her friendship with Ajinkya. He feels that she is very close to him. In the last episode, Sai also takes a dig at Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Also Read - TRP List 24th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Indian Idol 12 slips, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Anupamaa maintain their spots

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming days, we will see that Ranvir (Karan Kundrra) will fight for his life in the hospital. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will come there and ask Sirat why did she hide this from him. It seems he came to know from her Naani. In the mean time, Chauhan feels that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) is having an affair with Kartik (Mohsin Khan). He warns Sirat that he won't spare her if Ranvir passes away. She was seen telling Ranvir that she understood her feelings for Kartik late in life.

Imlie

We will see that Anu and Imlie have a showdown. She tells her that she had an affair with her husband. She says that her father's name in Dev Chaturvedi.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

We are seeing how the closeness of Armaan and Preesha is bothering Rudra immensely. In the coming episodes, we will see that Preesha sees Rudra using Armaan's laptop. It seems there will be police investigation in the matter.