Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — here's a look at the weekly spoilers of your fave shows

It is the start of a new week, and here we are with the spoilers of your top shows. Here is the lowdown...

Anupamaa

In the coming days, we will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will tell Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to start a cafe in her dance academy. Kavya will be against the idea. But we will see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Baa will start bonding on some level. On the other hand, Rakhi Dave (Tassnim Sheikh) will tell Kinjal to move out with Paritosh (Toshu) to a new place. She will get her penthouse done up for Kinjal. Vanraj will be upset knowing that they are leaving the house but Toshu reminds him that he also divorced Anupamaa in a small town like theirs.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming days on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) gets nasty with Sai (Ayesha Singh). We will see that the ladies have an altercation where she pushes Sai, who gets injured on her head. Virat (Neil Bhatt) warns her that Sai is his love and she should not dare to cause harm to her. We will see Pakhi starting a new pregnancy drama in the coming days. We will also see Sai bumping into Samrat in a few days time. She will feel he is related to Chavan home.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Raghav (Sai Ketan Rao) and Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar) will have some romantic moments in the upcoming days. We will see that Pallavi dresses in a black gown for a party. Seeing her, Raghav is mesmerized. Fans can expect a lot from the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a huge twist. Ranveer (Karan Kundrra) comes to know that he is going to die soon. He decides to give Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) away to Kartik (Mohsin Khan). He also comes to know that Sirat is now in love with Kartik.

Imlie

In Imlie, we will see that Aparna and the Tripathis tell Imlie (Sumbul Touqueer) to leave the house. They call her a cheat.