Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie - Top spoilers of your 5 fave shows that you can't miss tonight

The recent daily soaps have caught on with the Indian junta and how. The pandemic has also meant that people are watching more TV than ever before. Here is a round-up of the top spoilers for today.

Anupamaa

We saw how Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) refused to accept money from Rakhi (Tassnim Sheikh). In the coming episode, we will see that Vanraj does his best to make Mansi Jain comfortable. He sings with her as well. Later, she asks him for a picture. Vanraj wants to pose with Baa and Bapuji but Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) comes for the click. He requests Mansi Jain to give him a favourable review. We saw how Anupamaa came in last minute and helped Vinod in making the dishes. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch's hilarious video on 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' will make your day

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at a critical juncture. Sai (Ayesha Singh) is in the hospital after she met with an accident. Pulkit tells Virat (Neil Bhatt) that he'll get him arrested if Sai dies due to this accident. We will see that Sai regains consciousness. Pulkit tells her that no one has no one has any right to control her life. Sai says Virat has hurt her beyond her imagination. Pulkit asks her to meet Virat for two minutes. She says she does not wish to see him again in life. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sunita Rai to enter the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer – deets inside

Imlie

We wil see that a huge spat happens between Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) and Anu after Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) gets kidnapped. She asks Anu if she managed to get him kidnapped. The hitman are given a duty to torture Aditya but keep him alive.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) has got arrested by Chauhan. In the coming episode, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will finally decide to address the media. In the mean time, the Chauhans have bribed a reporter Aradhana who will insinuate that perhaps he was having an affair with Sirat. She will talk about how she resembles his dead wife, Naira.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

We will see that Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) struggle to balance their parenting duties between Ayush and Soha/Shubh. In the mean time, Gollu will lock Ayush in the storeroom of the house.