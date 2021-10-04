There is a lot of excitement in store for all fans of daily soaps in the coming week. Here is our lowdown on what is going to happen on the TRP toppers... Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna shares an IMPORTANT message for fans; says, 'Every person would want an Anuj in their life'

Anupamaa

We will see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) lands up at the Bhoomi Puja of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Vanraj is fuming because of the job offer made to him by Anuj. He will lose his mind at the Puja and start talking badly about the two. Things will reach a zenith when he hints at an illicit relationship between Anupamaa and Anuj. This is when Anupamaa will step in to defend Anuj. We will see a huge showdown between Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see that Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram's (Nakuul Mehta) marriage runs into more trouble. It seems the community hall will be already booked and they cannot get a place. Moreover, Nandini will make a morphed video of Priya and Neeraj and make it viral. People will be shocked seeing it. In the mean time, Ram will fall sick eating prawns at the wedding function.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) battles between life and death. Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) tells Virat (Neil Bhatt) to sign the surgery papers so that she can be saved. On the other hand, Devi tells Bhavani that she knew something bad would happen if Sai and Virat got separated. Post this, we will see that Sai gets a room in the medical college hostel. Pulkit will not let him meet Sai. Her doctor will also him that he needs to be away from her for the sake of her mental health.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see the last episode of Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) on the show. The new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be centred around Kairav, Akshara and Aarohi. Kairav already has hatred against Sirat as she could not fulfill her promise.

Imlie

In the coming episode of Imlie we will see Malini making a master plan to oust Imlie. The lady will overhear the conversation. It seems like Mithi has been hired as a maid.