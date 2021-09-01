Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie — 5 top spoilers of your fave shows you cannot miss tonight

There is a lot happening on our daily shows whether it is Anupama, Imlie or Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here is a look at the spoilers of tonight's episodes! Also Read - Anupamaa: You'll be shocked to see how young Sudhanshu Pandey looks as he romances Madalsa 'Kavya' Sharma on the song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai — watch video

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Devika tells Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that they are having a college reunion. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) tells Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) that Devika always makes Anupamaa socialize. She says there is nothing wrong with that. Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) decides to dress up Anupamaa for the occasion. We will see her meet Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) at the party.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) tells Shivani that she saw Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) at the cafe. She says that she feels bad for Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh). Virat tells everyone that he has an important announcement to make about Pakhi and him.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In the coming episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya (Disha Parmar) getting insulted. She starts crying. She hears Ram (Nakuul Mehta) talking to someone. Nandini gets Ram's alliance for Priya. She asks him who is he. We have seen that they met at an engagement party.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) finally decide to marry. Daadi says the pandit's phone is off. Sheela says it is good that he did not come.

Imlie

In Imlie, we will see that the cops call the Tripathi family to identify the body. Malini and Imlie have had a fight over Aditya being shot by Satyakam. Malini says she will not spare her family, while she says even she'll be ruthless if she finds that her mother is involved. Harish's hands tremble as he removes the cloth from the face of the dead body.