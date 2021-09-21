The entry of Anuj Kapadia has revived the spirits of Anupamaa fans while people seem to be a tad upset with Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here is a look at the top spoilers of your five favourite shows... Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 participants, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome baby girl, Shehnaaz Gill coping up after Sidharth Shukla's demise and more

Anupamaa

We will see that GK will ask his grandson, AK what is the issue about Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with them. We know that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) hates Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Vanraj says that no one will go to Anuj's home for the celebrations. Anuj tells his grandfather that Vanraj does not like her friendship with him. He says that if he sees Anupamaa being insulted in front of him, he won't be able to tolerate it. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) tells Vanraj to express his anger on Anupamaa as an angry Anuj will make things a lot tougher for them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode, we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) regrets how his love story with Sai (Ayesha Singh) is going kaput. On the other hand, Sai tells him to punish her. She also tells Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) to make less food from tomorrow. Virat wonders what is Sai planning to do next. Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) has already called out Virat for the ill-treatment of Sai. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Samrat are trying to build a new life. Her mom wants them to give it a second chance.

Imlie

In Imlie, we will see that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) faces the consequences of getting Anu too drunk. The college decides to expel Imlie. Earlier, we will see that even Aditya is upset with the method adopted by Imlie to bring out the truth of the matter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We now know that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) is pregnant in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the coming episode, everyone will be celebrating the pregnancy news. But we will see that Akshu is about to meet an accident.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

In the coming episode, we will see that Priya (Disha Parmar) meets Ram (Nakuul Mehta). On the other hand, Meera throws Mahender Sood out of the house. She tells Priya to sign the pre-nuptial contract. She tells Priya that her father expected that Ram will pay off the home loan. Ram tells his mom not to worry.