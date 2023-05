The month of May is almost at an end. It was a month full of interesting twists and turns in the popular TV shows in the country. From Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Katha Ankahee to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more TV shows kept fans hooked and how! Although the makers did their best in making the shows interesting, the audience's choices might have been different. The TRPs and the online TRPs of a show have a huge difference but that does not make it any less interesting. Hence, we have compiled a list of 15 shows. Vote for the show that kept you entertained throughout the month with the twists that were showcased this month. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upset Harshad Arora-Ayesha Singh fans trend 'Saiya Deserved Better' [Check Tweets]

Anupamaa

In , starrer TV show Anupamaa, we saw Samar and Dimpy's wedding getting fixed. Anuj refuses to come back to Anupamaa and their shocking separation, Gurumaa's entry, Anupamaa's decision and the big reveal about Maaya's condition.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pakhi leaves while Sai marries Satya. Virat is heartbroken and struggles to come to terms with Sai's betrayal. Satya starts falling in love with Sai. Ayesha Singh, and have quit the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The custody battle continued between Akshara (Pranali Rathod)- Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) for Abhir. When Akshara takes Abhir back to Kasauli, Abhimanyu reaches there too.

Kundali Bhagya

In Kundali Bhagya, we saw Preeta's past coming in from of her. Elsewhere, Rajveer and Palki come closer and fall in love while Shaurya and Rajveer's enmity continues to grow.

Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer Bhagya Lakshmi saw the entry of . Lakshmi and Vikrant get engaged. Rishi and Lakshmi feel the pain of their separation. Rishi tries to win back Lakshmi

In , Krishna Kaul starrer Kumkum Bhagya we saw Prachi and Ranbir fighting for Khushi's custody. Later, Prachi is kidnapped and Ranbir runs to her rescue.

Imlie

In Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor starrer TV show we saw Arto living away from Imlie. The latter meets Kairi and feels a connection. Imlie believes Kairi is Chini's daughter.

Faltu

In Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja starrer TV show Faltu, we saw Ayaan getting arrested by Tanu. Fatu eventually proves Ayaan's innocence.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

In Teri Meri Doriyaann, we saw Angad promising Seerat to look after her after she marries Garry. Sahiba wants to work but the Brars have an orthodox mindset.

Pandya Store

In Pandya Store this month, we saw Dhara making a blunder leading to the separation of Krish and Prerna. Shivank marries the latter while Shweta marries the former. We saw Dhara's past coming back in front of her. Arushi wants to marry Shiva.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Apart from the controversies that the show had run in with this month, there were some funny twists in the show. Popatlal learned about his name being a big problem for his marriage. Hence, he decides to change his name.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer took a big leap this month. Shagun Sharma, Pravisht Mishra and Muskan Kataria entered the show. Nayan and Sam were separated and then fate brought them together again.

Udaariyaan

Vivian D'Sena entered the show as Sartaj and fans have been loving the new twist. Nehmat and Ekam have yet again come face to face. Ekam is trying hard to find out the truth about Jasmin. Nehmat and Sartaj got engaged and Nehmat is also expecting.

2

Randeep Rai, starrer TV show took a very drastic turn as the makers planned to bring in and back as Ram and Priya with a new story and a season.

Katha Ankahee

Katha Ankahee starring Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma took an interesting twist as Viaan confessed his feelings to Katha, to Katha learning about Viaan's bond with Aarav, to Katha seeing a different side to Viaan as he tries to learn about fatherhood and more.

