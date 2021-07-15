Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 — here are the spoilers of Top TV shows today

Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, TV viewing has reached new heights in the pandemic. Here is a lowdown of the spoilers of all top shows... Also Read - From Balika Vadhu to Saath Nibhana Saathiya prequel: These new 12 shows have the potential grab the top position in the TRP list beating Anupamaa

Anupamaa

In the coming episode, we will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) have a dance face off. This happens after Toshu and Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) get into an argument. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) tells Kavya that she should not create a distance between Pakhi and Anupamaa. Later, Anupamaa brings Pakhi's fave clips for her. She says her choice has changed of late. Anupamaa tells her to try it as choices can change rather fast.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will show how Ranvir (Karan Kundrra) tells Kartik (Mohsin Khan) that he does not have much time. He says he has developed lead poisoning and that has affected his blood. He will tell him to accept Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) in his life. He tells him that Sirat has also fallen in love with him.

Imlie

Kunal asks Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) to promise that she will not visit the home of the Tripathi's. On the other hand, Aparna tells people that Aditya's (Gashmeer Mahajani) marriage with Malini is intact. We have to see what happens next.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

In Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali we will see that Raghav (Sai Ketan Rao) and Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar) will spend some romantic moments. She dresses up for him in a black gown. He gets hit with a nail on the head. Pallavi rushes him to the hospital. There, Mandar is cleaning the ambulance. He hears her name and looks around.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

In Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, we will see that Anokhi's classmate says that someone tried to molest her. It was Alok who called her in the pretext of giving concession in fees.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

On the show, we will see that Ajinkya comes for Sai's (Ayesha Singh) birthday bash. He smears cake on her face. Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) identifies him from the dance competition. Virat gets upset seeing cake on Sai's face. He tells him that Sai is injured.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

On the show, we will see that Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) brings home Ayush. Ishwari is shocked. Sonakshi worries about Suhana's place in the house.