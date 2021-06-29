Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kumkum Bhagya - take a look at the major twists in Top TV shows today

All the top shows right on Indian TV promise a lot of drama. Whether it is Anupamaa-Kavya's drama on the Star Plus hit show or Sai's revolt in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here is a round up of what to expect in tonight's episodes... Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey opens up on TV actors getting typecast faster and why he's been lucky so far

Anupamaa

In the coming episode, we will see that Kinjal's mother Rakhi (Tassnim Sheikh) tells Anupamaa that it is not right to make her work like a maid. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) says that she knows that times have changed and women have to manage both. She says it is wrong to be obstinate at all times. Anupamaa also says sorry to Kinjal for the harsh words that Baa told her. She promises her that she will give her the freedom and opportunity to chase her dreams. It was Kavya who told Rakhi that Kinjal is being forced to work like a maid. Rakhi tells Anupamaa that Kinjal was brought up like a princess and she can provide a better life to her daughter.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode, we will see that the cops arrive at the residence of the Chavans. Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) gets a shock when they tell her that their bahu Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh) has complained that she is mentally disturbed due to her in-laws. They tell them to reach her college soon. Prior to this, we saw an argument where Sai tells them to accept her as their daughter-in-law. She said that she does not fund her education with Virat's (Neil Bhatt) money.

Kumkum Bhagya

In the coming episode, we will see that cops tell Pragya (Sriti Jha) about the theft. It seems she decides to go to the house of the thief.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

On the episode, we will see that Raghav (Sai Ketan Rao) will try his best to keep the truth hidden from Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar). He gets his hand on Mandar's photo. We will see a few nice moments as they feed each other breakfast.

Imlie

We will see that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) tells Anu not to misbehave with her family. She also insults her saying that she had an affair with a married man.

