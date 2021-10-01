Indian TV is enjoying great viewership numbers in the pandemic. Here is a lowdown on the spoilers of your fave shows... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi is the prettiest doll in these pictures from her upcoming music video

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Baa (Alpana Buch) gets angry as Anupamaa does not pick up the call. Rakhi (Tassnim Sheikh) fills Baa's ears with rubbish against Anupamaa. After he becomes sober, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) tells Anupamaa that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and his arrival stopped what could have been an one-night stand between Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and her. We have to see what happens next. Both the men got drunk and Anuj tells Vanraj that he has been in love with Anupamaa for 26 long years.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw the Ganpati celebrations at the Chavan residence. Sai (Ayesha Singh) has plans to leave the house. She will depart with her suitcases. In the coming episode, she meets with an accident that leaves her critical. Devi will lash out at Virat (Neil Bhatt) for being a bad husband towards Sai. Ashwini is also very concerned about Sai and Virat's relationship that is deteriorating by the day.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik will encourage Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) to go for the Asian championships. But she will refuse saying that Akshu and Aarohi need her. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will tell Daadi (Swati Chitnis) that he will take care of Sirat, Akshu and Aarohi. Sirat also feels very guilty about the same. As of now, she is managing three kids.

Imlie

In the coming episode will see that Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) will try to use her pregnancy card to win over Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani). But Adi will be upset seeing how Anu is feeding sweets to Malini. Imlie is now back in college after they revoked her suspension.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

On the show, we will see that Vedika says that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) is allergic to prawns. Rakhi hears this. Priya (Disha Parmar) tells Ram not to eat the prawn noodles. Rakhi cunningly makes Ram eat it and he falls sick.