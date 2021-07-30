Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – here’s what we can expect in tonight’s episodes of top TV shows

Just like every day, we are here with the updates of what you can expect from top TV shows. So, without further delay, lets us check out what major twists will take place in Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Check out the major twists to watch out for today in Top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story currently revolves around Sirat's arrest in Ranveer's death case. Sirat is having a tough time after her husband, Ranveer passed away. Now she has lost her nani, Mauri, too. Mauri breathed her last but asked Kartik to promise her that he will take care of her once she is gone. Kartik doesn't know how to share the news with Sirat but still gathers up the courage. Sirat comes to the Goenka villa with Kartik and faints seeing Mauri. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Narendranath tells Kartik that they are shifting Sirat to another jail.

Anupamaa

We saw that Kavya instigated Vanraj against Anupamaa saying that the cafe did not get any publicity, only Anupamaa gained more popularity from it. Vanraj argued with Anupamaa because of this. And later when a media person comes to interview him and Anupamaa saying that they are setting a new example of friendship, Vanraj refused to talk about it and asked them to leave. He then gets the biggest shock of his life when he gets a notice asking them to pay property tax of Rs. 20 lakhs and that too within a month. He tries to hide it from Anupamaa, but Anupamaa gets hold of that notice. Vanraj tells her that they will pay it together. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Rakhi taunts them about not having enough money, and tells them that she can help them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We have earlier seen that post Sayi's recovery, Pulkit asks her to stay with him but Sayi refuses. She decides to go along with Virat. It is known that Pulkit is on Sayi's side and surprisingly, even Bhavani kaku now feels for Sayi. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see that Bhavani Kaku will have a grand welcome for Sayi. This will shock Pakhi as she is not liking this treatment given to Sayi.

Imlie

Aditya is still trapped by the terrorists and Imlie is worried for him. She wants to anything to save Aditya. She goes to the government officers to know what they are doing to save Aditya. She comes to know that they are not leaving Anand and putting Aditya's life at stake. Imlie will scream at them and question their loyalty. She challenges them to save Aditya on her own. The officers will then include Imlie in their plan to trap the terrorists.

Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes, we saw that the doctor confirms that Preeta is not pregnant and she can never be a mother. Preeta decides to tell the Luthras that she is not pregnant but fails to do so. However, Sherlyn reveals all the truth. This will leave everyone in shock and we will see everyone shattered especially Preeta. To help her Karan and others decide to opt for surrogacy. And it seems Sherlyn and Sonakshi both will agree to be the surrogate mother of Karan-Preeta's child.