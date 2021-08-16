It's time to know what can we expect from our favourite TV shows this week. Yes, we are back with all the interesting spoilers of your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. So without any further delay, let us take a look at what will see in this week's episodes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: MAJOR TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We recently saw that Kartik was able to bring Sirat back from Dalhousie but Manish wouldn't let her in. Seeing this, Kartik tells the family that Sirat is his wife. They obviously had to hear the family's taunt for this, but Kartik tells Sirat that once everything is fine, he will tell them the truth. However, the media comes to know of Sirat being in Goenka villa. She then tells the media that she will prove her innocence in a week's time. She asks the Goenkas too to tolerate her for another week and that she will make everything go away. They neither agree or disagree to Sirat's request but Kartik motivates her by saying he is with her in this. They ask for Dadi's permission to perform the puja rituals in their room and she agrees. While Kartik and Sirat have their meal together, they talk about their fake marriage and Kairav overhears them. Sirat then tries to make him understand that they had no option left and that's why they lied to everyone. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Dadi asks everyone to perform a ritual where the Goenka men have to put a mangalsutra around their wife's neck. It seems dadi knows the truth and wants Kartik and Sirat to come close. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows

Anupamaa

We recently saw that Paritosh decides to move out of the house while Kinjal stays back. She tells him that family is more important to her. And we have all been there, where one family member chooses to stay away from the family, while the other gives up on everything for the family. Kinjal was quite upset with Paritosh leaving and had engrossed herself in work, but her boss tries to take advantage of the situation. He tries to molest her and even cites Vanraj and Kavya's example. Meanwhile, the Shah family is worried about Kinjal as she wasn't home yet. Vanraj and Anupamaa decide to go get her, but just then Kinjal reaches home and is in tears. Anupamaa senses something is wrong. Also, Anupamaa saw Nandini and Samar arguing on the road. When asked for the reason, Nandini tells them that Samar got a job offer abroad from an event management company, but has refused it. Kavya tells Samar that he is doing a stupid thing, but Vanraj stops her and tells her that it's Samar's decision. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kinjal tells everyone that she has quit her job, and pours her heart to Anupamaa about her boss. Anupamaa vows to teach him a lesson. Also Read - Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his birth anniversary and it will leave you teary-eyed

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi and Virat find Samrat while on their honeymoon. Virat gets emotional and asks Samrat to return but he refuses. Samrat tells Virat that he is leaving Pakhi and that Virat now has to take care of her. They return home with Samrat. We will see that Samrat's revelation of leaving Pakhi will shock everyone. However, Ashwini will make Samrat understand and tell him that Virat-Sayi love each other and want to be together. Hearing this, Samrat will realise his mistake and decide to give Pakhi another chance.

Imlie

We have seen Meethi meeting with an accident as she comes in front of Dev's car. However, Dev takes her home and Anu gets angry seeing this. Malini will try to control the situation but will get scared after seeing Meethi as she understands that Imlie might have called Meethi because she has no support in the Tripathi house. Anu will then plan to keep Meethi and Imlie away. She will keep Meethi at their house and will tell Imlie to come to their house to take care of Meethi.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. Preeta breaks down thinking about the pregnancy truth. Karan worries about her. Preeta breaks silence and reveals the pregnancy truth to Karan. She mentions that she can never conceive which shocks Karan. Later, Karan consoles his heartbroken wife Preeta. He tells her how important she is in his life and he still loves her the same. Karan decides to become Preeta's strength. While, the two hug each other and cry, Sonakshi overhears their conversation and gets shocked. However, she advises them to check with another doctor. Now, in the coming episode, Preeta and Karan decide to make Sonakshi’s wedding special hence they forget their pains and gear up for her marriage. Preeta gets emotional and shares a heartfelt message. She tells how Karan is her strength and thank her.